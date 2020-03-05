Class B: Top-ranked Crete defeats upset-minded Norris in overtime

LINCOLN — Elizabeth Allen fouled out early in overtime, but her work was done.

“She saved the game for us,” Creighton-bound Morgan Maly said.

Allen, a 6-foot-3 senior for Crete, tied the game with two free throws and then blocked a shot by Bri Stai of Norris in the closing seconds of regulation.

The top-ranked Cardinals (25-1) scored 10 of their 12 points from the foul line in the four-minute extra period for a 48-43 win in the Class B first round.

Maly, playing with a hurt left ankle, had a key putback in overtime and ended with 15 points for the Cards.

Stai led Crete with 18 points, 12 coming from 3-pointers. One put the No. 5 Titans (13-10) ahead 35-34 with 2:29 left in regulation and a Kalli Kroeker free throw forced Allen to make both foul shots with 41.7 seconds left. Allen’s block of Stai came with two seconds left.

Allen fouled out as Norris scored first in overtime, then the Cardinals went to work at the line in making 10 of 14 tries. One of the misses became a key putback by Maly as Crete took the lead for good.

“That was a tough one,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.

Stai and Ella Waters took 3s on Norris’ final possession before Maly iced with two free throws.

“We had a couple good looks,” he said.

Crete hasn’t trailed much so when it fell behind in the second quarter, largely on an 8-0 Norris run, veteran coach John Larsen was not downbeat.

“They’re competitors. They’re smart kids,” he said. “So I wasn’t really worried. Maybe in the last 30 seconds or so, but when we were down four at half I thought we’d be OK.”

Norris (13-10)........11 12 6 7 7—43

Crete (25-1)..........15 4 8 9 12—48

N: Bri Stai 18, Kalli Kroeker 9, Molly Ramsey 5, Ella Waters 5, Sydney Jelinek 5, Delaney White 1.

C: Morgan Maly 15, Lexi Mach 10, Elizabeth Allen 8, Hannah Newton 7, Jayda Weyand 4, Brooke Deisley 4.

