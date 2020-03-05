Class B: Top-ranked Crete defeats upset-minded Norris in overtime

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY NORTHWEST WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO
UPPER 50S IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA, COMBINED WITH
HUMIDITIES BELOW 20 PERCENT AND WIND GUSTS OVER 40 MPH WILL MAKE
ANY FIRES STARTS HARD TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 030 BOONE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
042 PLATTE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 043 COLFAX, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
044 DODGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 045 WASHINGTON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
050 BUTLER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
065 SEWARD, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 078
SALINE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 089
GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WIND...NORTHWEST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH
* HUMIDITY...BELOW 20 PERCENT.
* HIGHEST THREAT...IS LOCATED ALONG A LINE SOUTH FROM SEWARD TO
NEBRASKA CITY.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY.
OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE DELAYED
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris.
Maly, playing with a hurt left ankle, had a key putback in overtime and ended with 15 points for the Cards.
Stai led Crete with 18 points, 12 coming from 3-pointers. One put the No. 5 Titans (13-10) ahead 35-34 with 2:29 left in regulation and a Kalli Kroeker free throw forced Allen to make both foul shots with 41.7 seconds left. Allen’s block of Stai came with two seconds left.
Allen fouled out as Norris scored first in overtime, then the Cardinals went to work at the line in making 10 of 14 tries. One of the misses became a key putback by Maly as Crete took the lead for good.
“That was a tough one,” Norris coach Mark Hagerman said.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen fouls Sidney's Madyson Johnstone during the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Karly Sylvester, left shoots over Grand Island Northwest's Claire Caspersen in the first half of their Class B game.
Sidney's Morgan Jaggers passes the ball around Grand Island Northwest's Shanae Suttles during their Class B game.
Sidney's Madyson Johnstone passes the ball away from Grand Island Northwest's Lauren Hauser during their Class B game.
Crete's Hannah Newton tries to make her way around Norris' Taryn Tracy Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Ashlyn Adam, left, and Brooke Deisley react to their overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Alexis Mach celebrates his team's overtime win over Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete Head Coach John Larsen watches his team take on Norris in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek, left, tries to defend Crete's Morgan Maly in a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
