LINCOLN — Taiden Red and Jack Dotzler scored 20 points apiece to lead No. 2-rated Omaha Roncalli to a 60-58 overtime victory over Hastings Thursday night in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Devaney Center.

The win advanced the Crimson Pride (22-4) into Friday’s 3:45 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against Scottsbluff.

Connor Creech and Jacob Schroeder scored 17 points apiece for the Tigers (21-4).

Omaha Roncalli (22-4).......19   5  14  14  8—60

Hastings (21-4)...................6  17  16  13  6—58

OR: Taiden Red 20, Shane Orr 10, Jack Dotzler 20, Jacob Orr 6, Nolan Gorczyca 4.

H: Brennan Witte 5, Connor Creech 17, Jacob Schroeder 17, Johnathan Cafferty 2, Haggan Hilgendorf 10, Michael Boeve 7.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 84