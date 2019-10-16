HASTINGS, Neb. — Omaha Skutt’s road to a third Class B state softball championship got a whole lot longer Wednesday as Seward dominated the No. 1-ranked SkyHawks for a 7-1 first-round victory at the Smith Softball Complex.
The seventh-ranked Bluejays became the second Class B No. 8 seed to upset the top seed in a first-round game.
Seward will play No. 4 Wayne in Wednesday’s 5:30 p.m. winners bracket game after the Blue Devils defeated Hastings 4-0. Beatrice and Crete will play for the fourth time this season in the other winners bracket game. Beatrice defeated Norris 4-0, and the Cardinals run-ruled Omaha Gross 10-2 in six innings.
After the Blue Devils scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, All-Nebraska pitcher Tori Kniesche gave up one hit and struck out 19 to send Hastings to a Thursday losers bracket game against Hastings.
The Lady Orange got four hits against Norris, but all of them were solo home runs. Addison Barnard, Carley Leners, Reganne Henning and Tavia Hausman did the damage.
Barnard, a Wichita State commit, scattered five hits and struck out 12 to send the Titans to the losers bracket for a Thursday elimination game against Gross. Norris pitcher Alexis Wiggins finished with 11 strikeouts.
Crete scored three runs in each of the first two innings, and Gross responded with one each in their half of those frames. The Cardinals ended the game early with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. It was a two-run home run by Cassidy Skillett that secured Crete’s 30th victory of the season.
Skutt’s lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when center fielder Hannah Camenzind led off with a home run to center field. Seward tied the game in the top of the second when Hannah Benedict sent a 1-2 offering from SkyHawks starter Anna Newcomer over the left-field fence.
That was the first of three solo home runs for the Bluejays (21-13). Grace Hamling and Haley Marshall launched back-to-back bombs off Newcomer with two outs in the top of the third inning to build a lead the Bluejays wouldn’t lose.
Camenzind replaced Newcomer in the circle after Marshall’s home run, but the sophomore gave up four runs over the final four innings. Three of those runs came with two outs.
Seward (21-13) .............. 012 110 2—7 9 0
Omaha Skutt (27-3) ....... 100 000 0—1 3 2
W-Sydney Parra (18-13), L-Anna Newcomer (7-1). 2B-S, Claire Geidel. HR-S, Grace Hamling, Hannah Benedict, Haley Marshall.
Other Class B box scores
Hastings (28-8) ......... 000 000 0—0 1 4
Wayne (31-3) ............ 310 000 x—4 4 0
W-Tori Kniesche (26-2). L-Elle Douglas (19-5).
Norris (20-9) ............. 000 000 0—0 5 0
Beatrice (30-4) .......... 010 012 x—4 4 1
W-Addison Barnard (16-4). L-Alexis Wiggins (12-7). HR-B, Barnard, Carley Leners, Reganne Henning, Tavia Hausman.
Omaha Gross (21-8) ..... 110 000—2 6 1
Crete (30-4) ................. 330 004—10 12 1
W-Alexis Mach (29-4). L-Jordan Skradski (12-4). 2B-OG, Abbie Jo Gaube; C, Jennifer Cardona-Hernandez. HR-OG, Gaube, Ellie Zoucha; C, Cassidy Skillett.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Please re-check paragraph #4, as you're stating Hastings will play Hastings in a loser's bracket game.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.