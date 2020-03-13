LINCOLN — Omaha Roncalli defeated Scottsbluff 68-55 on Friday in a Class B semifinal of the boys state basketball tournament.

Shane Orr scored 22 points and Jack Dotzler added 15 for the Crimson Pride, which advances to Saturday's Class B championship game for the second straight year. Roncalli lost in double overtime last year against Lincoln Pius X.

Jasiya DeOllos scored 23 points to lead the Bearcats.

