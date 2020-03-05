LINCOLN — No. 7-seeded Scottsbluff broke a 30-30 halftime deadlock and pulled away for a 57-47 victory over No. 2 Bennington Thursday night in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Devaney Center.
The Bearcats (17-10) advanced to play Beatrice in Friday’s 3:45 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Badgers ended their season 21-3.
