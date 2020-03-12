LINCOLN — No. 4-rated Scottsbluff found its shooting touch in the second half and pulled away for a 53-38 victory over No. 7 Alliance Thursday night in the first round of the Class B state tournament at Devaney Center.

The Bearcats (25-3) hit 17 of 32 shots from the floor after the intermission. Dawson Mohr had 15 points, Chancelor Parker had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Jasiya DeOllos added 12 points for Scottsbluff, which advanced to Friday’s 3:45 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Trevor DuBray finished with 15 points for Alliance (20-7). The Bulldogs were winless in four tries against Scottsbluff this season.

Alliance (20-7)........13     4  10  11—38

Scottsbluff (25-3)......5  10  16  22—53

A: Trevor DuBray 15, Joel Baker 9, Caeson Clarke 6, Bradyn Palmer 5, Collin Schrawyer 3.

S: Jasiya DeOllos 12, Chancelor Parker 14, Dawson Mohr 15, Samuel Clarkson 4, Sabastian Harsh 4, Quentin Scott 2, Jackson Ostdiek 2.

