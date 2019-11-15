Class B: Sabastian Harsh's eight TDs lead Scottbluff to state title game for second straight year

Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh had five rushing scores and three passing touchdowns in the win.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Quarterback Sabastian Harsh ran for five touchdowns and threw for three Friday night to lead Scottsbluff to a 63-56 win over Omaha Roncalli in a Class B playoff game.

The Bearcats advance to the state championship game against Omaha Skutt.

The Crimson Pride finish the season 9-3.

