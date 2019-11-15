Class B: Sabastian Harsh's eight TDs lead Scottbluff to state title game for second straight year

Quarterback Sabastian Harsh ran for five touchdowns and threw for three Friday night to lead Scottsbluff to a 63-56 win over Omaha Roncalli in a Class B playoff game.
The Bearcats advance to the state championship game against Omaha Skutt.
The Crimson Pride finish the season 9-3.
» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.
