Damen Pape

Hastings' Damen Pape, left, wrestles Bennington's Luke Macdonald during the Class B 182 pound championship.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

After years of being just out of reach, Hastings is seeing gold.

The Tigers are back on top of the podium after spending more than 30 years chasing that state team title. The last time Hastings took home the championship was in 1988 in Class A.

“This has been a process over these last few years,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said. “We wanted to win state, and our guys definitely took home that challenge.”

Three Hastings wrestlers were in the Class B finals, with Damen Pape winning at 182. The senior defeated Bennington sophomore Luke MacDonald 7-5 to finish the season 52-0. His 202-4 career record is the best in school history.

Pape said he didn’t perform as well as he wanted Saturday, but getting the win was what mattered in the end. That team-first mentality is what Laux wanted his wrestlers to focus on.

“It’s about doing your part for the team,” he said. “Everyone wants to win their individual brackets and do their part that way. Even those guys who fall to the backside, they know, ‘Hey, I’ve got to come back and win some matches for my team so we can get those points and be standing at the top of the podium at the end.’ ”

Teammate Izaak Hunsley lost 4-2 at 160 to Arlington’s Josh Miller. Fellow senior Bryce Brown lost the 132-pound final to Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke in an ultimate tiebreaker.

“These guys worked their butts off,” Laux said of the seniors. “They’ve been around the top all four years, but to finally get it done, it’s awesome.”

Pape said his goal at the state tournament was to go out and destroy everybody. Hastings did just that.

The Tigers ended the weekend with 140 points, well ahead of Omaha Skutt (115.5), Gering (107.5), Bennington (98) and Arlington (90).

“Our team chemistry got us to this point,” Pape said. “Being so close, being able to rely on anybody and knowing that when they talk to you, it’s the truth and they don’t hold anything back. That’s how you win titles.”

Skutt’s champions were three-time winner Nic Stoltenberg at 152 and two-time winner Eli Jansen at 195.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches

1 of 40

nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started