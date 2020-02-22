...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Hastings' Damen Pape, left, wrestles Bennington's Luke Macdonald during the Class B 182 pound championship.
After years of being just out of reach, Hastings is seeing gold.
The Tigers are back on top of the podium after spending more than 30 years chasing that state team title. The last time Hastings took home the championship was in 1988 in Class A.
“This has been a process over these last few years,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said. “We wanted to win state, and our guys definitely took home that challenge.”
Three Hastings wrestlers were in the Class B finals, with Damen Pape winning at 182. The senior defeated Bennington sophomore Luke MacDonald 7-5 to finish the season 52-0. His 202-4 career record is the best in school history.
Pape said he didn’t perform as well as he wanted Saturday, but getting the win was what mattered in the end. That team-first mentality is what Laux wanted his wrestlers to focus on.
“It’s about doing your part for the team,” he said. “Everyone wants to win their individual brackets and do their part that way. Even those guys who fall to the backside, they know, ‘Hey, I’ve got to come back and win some matches for my team so we can get those points and be standing at the top of the podium at the end.’ ”
Teammate Izaak Hunsley lost 4-2 at 160 to Arlington’s Josh Miller. Fellow senior Bryce Brown lost the 132-pound final to Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke in an ultimate tiebreaker.
“These guys worked their butts off,” Laux said of the seniors. “They’ve been around the top all four years, but to finally get it done, it’s awesome.”
Pape said his goal at the state tournament was to go out and destroy everybody. Hastings did just that.
The Tigers ended the weekend with 140 points, well ahead of Omaha Skutt (115.5), Gering (107.5), Bennington (98) and Arlington (90).
“Our team chemistry got us to this point,” Pape said. “Being so close, being able to rely on anybody and knowing that when they talk to you, it’s the truth and they don’t hold anything back. That’s how you win titles.”
Skutt’s champions were three-time winner Nic Stoltenberg at 152 and two-time winner Eli Jansen at 195.
1 of 40
Millard South's Antrell Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates as they hoist the Class A team trophy into the air at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff, left, wrestles Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg during the Class B 152 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Bishop Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka, right, wrestles Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding during Class C 106 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert runs onto the floor ahead of his match against Millard South's Caleb Coyle during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski, right, wrestles Aquinas Catholic's Christopher Nickolite during Class C 138 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski runs into the stands to embrace his dad as he celebrates his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff is controlled by Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg during the Class B 152 pound final at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
An Omaha Skutt coach celebrates what he believes is a pin by Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg over Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff during the Class B 152 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg celebrates his third state title over Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff at 152 pounds at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Arlington's Josh Miller flexes for the camera following his win over Hastings' Isaac Hunsley during the Class B 160 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield lifts Millard West's Ethan Valencia during the Class A 160 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield celebrates his Class A state title at 160 pounds over Millard West's Ethan Valencia at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman tries to stand with Millard South's Isaac Trumble on his back during Class A 285 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Marvin Cave, left, and Mitch Cave celebrate Weeping Water's Class D 285 pound state champion Marcus Cave during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South's Caleb Coyle celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South's Caleb Coyle jumps into the arms of his dad, Craig Coyle, after defeating Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Omaha Central's Emilio Haynes reacts to losing his match to Bellevue East's Garrett Grice during Class A 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South's Conor Knopick celebrates his win over Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks during Class A 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
David City's Dylan Vodka, left, wrestles Syracuse's Burton Brandt during the Class C 170 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
David City's Dylan Vodka jumps into his coaches arms wrestles following his victory over Syracuse's Burton Brandt at 170 pounds during the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Millard South parents photograph their wrestlers as they stand on the podium with their first place team trophy during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling championship matches
1 of 40
Millard South's Antrell Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates as they hoist the Class A team trophy into the air at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Wrestlers make their way around that mats in the Parade of Champions to kick off finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff, left, wrestles Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg during the Class B 152 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bishop Neumann's Aaron Ohnoutka, right, wrestles Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding during Class C 106 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert runs onto the floor ahead of his match against Millard South's Caleb Coyle during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski, right, wrestles Aquinas Catholic's Christopher Nickolite during Class C 138 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski celebrates his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski embraces his coaches as he celebrates his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski runs into the stands to embrace his dad as he celebrates his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski is interviewed following his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Valentine's Gage Krolikowski is interviewed following his fourth state title at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Antrell Taylor celebrates his Class A win at 145 pounds during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff is controlled by Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg during the Class B 152 pound final at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha Skutt coach celebrates what he believes is a pin by Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg over Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff during the Class B 152 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Nicholas Stoltenberg celebrates his third state title over Platteview's Elliot Steinhoff at 152 pounds at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arlington's Josh Miller flexes for the camera following his win over Hastings' Isaac Hunsley during the Class B 160 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield lifts Millard West's Ethan Valencia during the Class A 160 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Maxx Mayfield celebrates his Class A state title at 160 pounds over Millard West's Ethan Valencia at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings' Damen Pape, left, wrestles Bennington's Luke Macdonald during the Class B 182 pound final at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Gavyn Brauer runs into his coaches arms as he celebrates his state title at 182 pounds at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep's Tony Pray, right, wrestles Columbus High's Kasten Grape during the Class A 195 pound final at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwest's Grady Griess, top, wrestles Bennington's Garett Menke during Class B 220 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman tries to stand with Millard South's Isaac Trumble on his back during Class A 285 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Marvin Cave, left, and Mitch Cave celebrate Weeping Water's Class D 285 pound state champion Marcus Cave during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert, left, wrestles Millard South's Caleb Coyle during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caleb Coyle celebrates his win over Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caleb Coyle jumps into the arms of his dad, Craig Coyle, after defeating Lincoln East's Brandon Baustert during Class A 113 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Gering's Paul Ruff during Class B 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Gering's Paul Ruff during Class B 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Emilio Haynes, left, wrestles Bellevue East's Garrett Grice during Class A 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue East's Garrett Grice, right, pins Omaha Central's Emilio Haynes during Class A 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Central's Emilio Haynes reacts to losing his match to Bellevue East's Garrett Grice during Class A 120 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brady's Jeremy Larson, left, wrestles Palmer's Ruger Reimers during Class D 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks, right, wrestles Millard South's Conor Knopick during Class A 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Referees confer with one another to go into overtime Class A 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks, left, wrestles Millard South's Conor Knopick during Class A 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Conor Knopick celebrates his win over Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks during Class A 132 pound finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City's Dylan Vodka, left, wrestles Syracuse's Burton Brandt during the Class C 170 pound championship match at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City's Dylan Vodka jumps into his coaches arms wrestles following his victory over Syracuse's Burton Brandt at 170 pounds during the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South parents photograph their wrestlers as they stand on the podium with their first place team trophy during finals at the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.