Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause and her teammates pile onto the floor in celebration after sweeping Omaha Duchesneto win the Class B state volleyball championship.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt won its fifth straight Class B title Saturday with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 over Omaha Duchesne at the state volleyball tournament.

The five consecutive titles ties Skutt with Columbus Scotus and Republican Valley. Only two schools — Bellevue West and Shickley — have won six straight championships.

Creighton recruit Megan Skovsende had 16 kills and Nebraska recruit Lindsay Krause 15 for the SkyHawks, who finish 30-4.

Kaitlyn Knobbe had 11 kills to lead the 23-18 Cardinals.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball championship day

