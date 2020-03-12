Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to coronavirus concerns.
LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt remained undefeated through 24 games Thursday by opening the 110th Nebraska boys basketball tournament with a 66-58 win over Norris.
Norris (18-6) trailed by two early in the second half before a 7-0 Skutt run, and then by four before the No. 1 Skyhawks ended the third quarter ahead 45-33.
Skutt-Norris was the first game played in the tournament, which is limiting attendance to immediate family members because of the coronavirus threat. About 300 people, including those for the Wahoo-Elkhorn Mount Michael 10:45 a.m. game, were in Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
Wahoo's Garrett Grandgenett, right, fist bumps an official during pregame introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski marks people's hands as they enter the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Tammy Hancock displays a button for Owen Hancock on the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Ted Crouchley, left, and Claire Pelan use hand sanitizer in the lobby of the Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Claire's brother Kyle Pelan plays for Elkhorn Mount Michael.
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld shoots a three-point basket against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Norris' Tate Crawford high-fives his team during introductions during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A sparse crowd watches Omaha Skutt take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar shoots over Norris' Connor Price during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's MIchael Polcyn, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux bump elbows after the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher shoots in front of Norris' C.J. Hoodduring the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon dribbles down court against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
An official wipes off the basketball during the Omaha Skutt and Norris game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Wahoo's Triston Keeney gets his fingertips on a pass intended for Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Wahoo's Trey Scheef attempts a three-point basket in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Bradley Bennett during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez, right, drives into Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of the state high school basketball tournament.
