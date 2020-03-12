Omaha Skutt vs. Norris

Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to coronavirus concerns.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt remained undefeated through 24 games Thursday by opening the 110th Nebraska boys basketball tournament with a 66-58 win over Norris.

Norris (18-6) trailed by two early in the second half before a 7-0 Skutt run, and then by four before the No. 1 Skyhawks ended the third quarter ahead 45-33.

Skutt-Norris was the first game played in the tournament, which is limiting attendance to immediate family members because of the coronavirus threat. About 300 people, including those for the Wahoo-Elkhorn Mount Michael 10:45 a.m. game, were in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 24

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started