...WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES.
WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, WASHINGTON AND SAUNDERS COUNTIES. IN
IOWA, HARRISON COUNTY.
* WHEN...FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING
SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RAIN AND A MIXTURE OF SNOW AND SLEET IS
FORECAST TO TURN OVER TO ALL SNOW ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED AFTER 6 PM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a pass on the last play in the first half.
LINCOLN — Upon further review, Omaha Skutt remains undefeated and the Class B state champion.
It took two goal-line stops, the first disputable and the second not at all, for the SkyHawks to extend their winning streak to 26 games with their 21-20 win over Scottsbluff Monday night before 3,043 at Memorial Stadium.
The left side of Skutt’s defense turned back Scottsbluff warhorse Sabastian Harsh on a 2-point try with 2:35 left after his second touchdown of the fourth quarter and third of the game.
“I knew he was going to go right, where he went right before the half,’’ Skutt do-all senior Tyson Gordon said. “I blitzed on that one and had a pretty good play, so I did it again. I wasn’t in on this play, but luckily my other teammates stepped up and made a big play.”
The state title was Skutt’s fifth under coach Matt Turman.
“I think the kids just sold out,” Turman said. “They knew No. 4 (Harsh) was gonna run it, and he’s so good and you know he was gashing us for 8, 10 yards a play. But when we had to, we stopped them and we ground out a few first downs at the end so I’m just proud of our kids.”
Monday was the first time the Nebraska School Activities Association used instant replay in its football finals after it was approved nationally this year. After the two eight-man games produced no overturned calls, there were two in Skutt-Scottsbluff and one call that stood that caused consternation in Bearcats across the state — those in the stadium and those who stayed behind to watch the snowstorm roll into the Panhandle and possibly into Lincoln for Tuesday’s three games.
Late in the first half, Harsh was ruled short of the goal line as he stretched out on third down. After a long review, the call stood.
The rule, from the NSAA Football Manual: “If there is not a camera angle that definitively shows there was an error, the call will ‘stand.’” What seems to be at fault is there was no angle down the goal line, only off to one side. And that left the replay without IVE — Indisputable Video Evidence. You see what you want. And a shadow is not IVE, IMO (in my opinion).
The play brought up flashbacks of Millard North’s John McCardle being ruled down on a similar stretch, albeit for a first down and not a score, in Lincoln Southeast’s 7-6 win in the 2002 Class A final. That call would have been hard to overturn and apparently this one also was.
But there was still fourth down, and that’s when Gordon slowed Harsh in the backfield and Nick Chambers and Ryne Emanuel tackled him for no gain.
As for going for two, new Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said there was no hesitation.
“They can second-guess me later, but the way the game was going, we were moving the ball there,’’ he said. “All the momentum was on our side. And we didn’t come here to play for second place. So we’re going to try and win, and then put it on our defense and get a stop.”
Just as they did last year, the No. 2 Bearcats (12-1) led early. They opened the game with a drive that took more than half of the quarter. But No. 1 Skutt (13-0) kept them from matching last year’s two-score lead and scored twice in the final 6:05 of the first half for a 13-7 halftime lead after the goal-line stand.
“They had us on our heels early,” Turman said. “We knew what they were doing, but we didn’t know how to stop it. Just practicing against it is not the same when they got all those big bodies in there and a 235-pound quarterback run at you so hard. It kind of caught us by surprise, but we switched some guys around a little bit, put the bigger guys out in the C gap (between the tackle and tight end) to try and slow him down and that helped a little bit.”
Gordon had a 4-yard run and threw to Max Brinker for a 12-yard score. Grant Diesing popped a 66-yarder in the third quarter for a 21-7 lead.
Harsh finished with 216 yards on 42 carries. The Bearcats were without running back Jacob Krul (broken foot) the past 2½ games.
After Harsh made it 21-14, Terrance Mokeac stripped the ball from Gordon and Jack Darnell got the fumble recovery near midfield with 6:08 left. Their quarterback carried on all eight plays to get the touchdown.
“We just wanted to win,’’ Hall said. “I think that’s what got us back into it. It wasn’t anything special. We were calling the same things, doing the same stuff. It was just kids who didn’t want to go home with a loss tonight.”
Omaha Skutt (13-0).....0 13 8 0—21
Scottsbluff (12-1)........7 0 0 13—20
SB: Sabastian Harsh 2 run (Caleb Walker kick)
OS: Tyson Gordon 4 run (Zach Hodge kick)
OS: Max Brinker 12 pass from Gordon (kick failed)
OS: Grant Diesing 66 run (Brinker pass from Gordon)
SB: Harsh 15 run (Walker kick)
SB: Harsh 17 run (run failed)
A: 3,043
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: OS, Diesing 10-120, Gordon 18-65, Gunner Ott 7-12, Barrett Liebentritt 1-0. SB, Harsh 42-216, Jasiya DeOllos 8-37, Walker 3-4.
Passing: OS, Gordon 3-13-1 40. SB, Harsh 2-11-1 22, Brett Hill 1-1-0 33.
Receiving: OS, Drew Rase 1-22, Brinker 1-12, Nick Chambers 1-6. SB, Jack Darnell 2-22, DeOllos 1-33.
Tackles (unassisted-assisted-total): OS, Chambers 3-9-12, Ott 6-3-9, Diesing 4-5-9, Liebentritt 3-6-9, Brinker 7-1-8, Ryan Emanuel 2-4-6, Gordon 3-2-5, Blake Brummer 3-0-3, Blake Anderson 3-0-3, Robbie Trout 1-2-3, Dominic Melrose 2-0-2, Josh White 1-0-1, Jacob Leu 1-01, Nolan Connor 0-1-1, Grant Reeves 0-1-1. SB, Luke Rohrer 7-5-12, Trayton Travnic 6-3-9, Harsh 6-1-7, Nicholas Maag 4-1-5, Terrance Mokeac 3-1-4, Darnell 2-1-3, Chance Symons 1-0-1, Hill 1-0-1, Alexander Galin 1-0-1, Walker 1-0-1.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown ahead of Omah Skutt's Robbie Trout during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh gets tackled by Nick Chambers, left and Tyson Gordon, right during the first quarter of the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh powers into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
The Omaha Skutt coaching staff shows their surprise at the lack of a pass interference call against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell, right, runs into Omaha Skutt's Drew Rase and was called for pass interference during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh punts the ball from his own end zone after the snap went over his head in the second quarter against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019. The punt went close to 70 yards in the air.
Photos: 2019 Nebraska State football title games Monday
1 of 57
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh intercepts a pass off of Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon intercepts a pass off of Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt celebrates with their trophy after their win over Scottsbluff for the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Grant Diesing gets pulled down by multiple Scottsbluff defenders during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, left, and Jack Darnell hug after losing to Omaha Skutt in the Class B Nebraska state football title game at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jasiya DeOllos catches a pass from Brett Hill during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh runs in for Scottsbluff's third touchdown ahead of Omah Skutt's Robbie Trout during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon runs out of the grasp of Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates defeating Scottsbluff for during the Class B Nebraska state football title at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon celebrates defeating Scottsbluff for during the Class B Nebraska state football title at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh gets tackled by Nick Chambers, left and Tyson Gordon, right during the first quarter of the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a complete pass in the second quarter against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh powers into the end zone for a first quarter touchdown against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Skutt coaching staff shows their surprise at the lack of a pass interference call against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Jack Darnell, right, runs into Omaha Skutt's Drew Rase and was called for pass interference during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon gets tackled by Scottsbluff's Luke Rohrer during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh punts the ball from his own end zone after the snap went over his head in the second quarter against Omaha Skutt during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019. The punt went close to 70 yards in the air.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon throws a pass on the last play in the first half against Scottsbluff during the Class B Nebraska state football tournament at Memorial Stadium on Monday, November 25, 2019.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' lifts the championship trophy after winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' payers pose after winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' prays before their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer cries after the Flyers win the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Humphrey-St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff reels in a one handed catch during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer flies over Pleasanton's Brady Klein during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Fans sit in the last remaining sun beam during the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Tyce Westland catches a touchdown throw during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' players celebrate winning their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Children run the stairs during the Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Tanner Pfeife dives for a touchdown against Pleasanton's Brady Kleinduring their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer intercepts a pass intended for Pleasanton's Tyce Westland during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Taylor Wemhoff stretches for a touchdown while guarded by Pleasanton's Treven Wendt during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer and Taylor Wemhoff celebrate a touchdown during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Pleasanton's Treven Wendt avoids a tackle by Humphrey-St. Francis' Justin Leifeld during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer looks to pass during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Humphrey-St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer runs the ball as Pleasanton's Seth Eckel chases during their Class D2 championship game on Monday, November 25, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Osceola-High Plains' Keaton VanHousen hoists the trophy alongside his teammates after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule fumbles the ball while being brought down by Burwell's Jase Williams and Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Mason Plock runs in for a touchdown against Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Mason Plock fails to catch a deep pass against Osceola-High Plains' Bryce Reed Reed during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Jase Williams embraces Cash Gurney after losing to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Caleb Busch dives in for a touchdown against Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Barak Birch crouches after losing to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule is taken down by Burwell's Hunter Mayfield and Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' head coach Greg Wood celebrates the Stormdogs victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons celebrates a fumble recovery during the final drive of the game against Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Keaton VanHousen scrambled against Burwell's Cash Gurney, Corey Dawe and Levi Bode during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Carson Watts runs in for a touchdown against Burwell's Cash Gurney during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains defeats Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains celebrates their victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Jarrett Parsons executes a backflip after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup celebrates during the final play of the game after defeating Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' celebrates a a turnover by Javier Marino as Burwell returned a kick during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Dylan Soule runs the ball inside the 20 yard line attempting to break a tackle by Burwell's Corey Dawe during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Barak Birch has his punt blocked alongside teammate Caleb Busch by Osceola-High Plains' Kyle Sterup and Dylan Soule during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Burwell's Cash Gurney reacts after the loss to Osceola-High Plains during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Osceola-High Plains' Tanner Kropatsch and Carter Boden celebrate their victory over Burwell during the Class D1 state championship game on Monday in Lincoln.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.