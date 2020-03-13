Class B: Omaha Skutt remains unbeaten, advances to second straight title game

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt advanced to its second straight Class B championship game and kept its record spotless through 25 games with Friday’s 59-55 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tyson Gordon led the No. 1 SkyHawks with 26 points. They never trailed after being tied 16-16 entering the second quarter.
No. 5 Mount Michael finished 22-6.
>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions
