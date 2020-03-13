Class B: Omaha Skutt remains unbeaten, advances to second straight title game

Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon attempts a 3-pointer in front of Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt advanced to its second straight Class B championship game and kept its record spotless through 25 games with Friday’s 59-55 win over Elkhorn Mount Michael at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tyson Gordon led the No. 1 SkyHawks with 26 points. They never trailed after being tied 16-16 entering the second quarter.

No. 5 Mount Michael finished 22-6.

>> Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

1 of 10

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email