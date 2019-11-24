Omaha Skutt coach Matt Turman is hoping a familiar path leads the SkyHawks to their second straight Class B title.
Skutt defeated Bennington, Blair and Waverly in last year’s playoffs before posting a 48-27 win over Scottsbluff in the title game. The SkyHawks beat the same three this postseason leading up to Monday night’s rematch in the final against the Bearcats.
“It’s funny that it worked out that way,” Turman said. “Now we need to take that last step.”
The SkyHawks (12-0), in the final for sixth time in seven years, will be seeking their fifth title while the 12-0 Bearcats — three-time runners-up — are after their first.
Turman said he likes the recent play of his defense, which will be tested by bruising quarterback Sabastian Harsh. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior has rushed for 1,797 yards and 32 touchdowns this season.
“We need to keep flying around, the way we have been,” Turman said. “We went into a little bit of a funk during the season but I like what I’ve been seeing lately.”
Turman added that containing Harsh, who ran for five touchdowns and threw for three in a 63-56 semifinal win over Omaha Roncalli, will be the key.
“He’s big and physical,” the coach said. “We’ll try to slow him down and to do that, we’ll need to gang tackle as much as we can.”
Two defenders who will be counted on heavily will be senior linebackers Max Brinker and Gunner Ott. Brinker leads the team in tackles with 106 and Ott has 76 tackles and three sacks.
“We’re going to need to rally to the ball,” Brinker said. “We’ll be using some of the same strategy that helped us against (Harsh) last year.”
Brinker also plays tight end and is the SkyHawks’ leading receiver. He has caught 32 passes for 602 yards and five touchdowns.
And he is the team’s punter, averaging 31.5 yards.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
“Max does everything for us,” Turman said. “And I believe he’s one of the best outside linebackers in the state.”
Ott, whose father Steve was a four-year letterwinner at offensive guard for Nebraska, also plays fullback. He has rushed for 575 yards and seven touchdowns.
“He’s a hard hitter at inside linebacker and makes it count when he’s carrying the ball on offense,” Turman said. “He does all the dirty work for us.”
Ott said the SkyHawks are aware of Scottsbluff and its prolific quarterback, who has been offered a walk-on spot by the Huskers.
“Last year, we tried to use our speed to our advantage,” he said. “We know how good they are so we need to be ready.”
Leading the Skutt attack is senior quarterback Tyson Gordon. The North Dakota State commit has rushed for 1,348 yards and 23 TDs and thrown for 1,733 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“Offensively, everything goes through Tyson,” Turman said. “When he’s clicking, we’re clicking.”
Another key in the backfield is senior running back Grant Diesing, who has rushed for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Turman said that defensively, the Bearcats resemble Waverly. Skutt defeated the Vikings 27-10 in a semifinal.
“They cause a lot of chaos,” he said. “They blitz from different places and have a lot of big, fast kids.”
Ott said the SkyHawks, who are riding a 25-game winning streak, hope to finish this season the same as last year — with a victory over Scottsbluff and a Class B title.
“The ultimate goal of all of our seniors is to go out with a win,” he said. “It would be the best feeling to be able to repeat.”
Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004
2018
Class A: Omaha Burke 24, Grand Island 20 Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27 Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7 Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT) Class D-1: Creighton 32, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Johnson-Brock 56, Mullen 26
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Class A: Omaha North 27, Kearney 20 Class B: York 31, Omaha Skutt 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 35, Boone Central/Newman Grove 0 Class C-2: Yutan 27, Centennial 6 Class D-1: East Butler 36, South Loup 14
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 58, Blue Hill 23
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
Class A: Bellevue West 43, Omaha North 6 Class B: Elkhorn South 34, Omaha Skutt 32 Class C-1: O'Neill 39, Wahoo Neumann 22 Class C-2: Wilber-Clatonia 20, Crofton 0 Class D-1: Burwell 47, West Point GACC 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Twin Loup 28
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Class A: Millard North 21, Millard West 14 Class B: Elkhorn South 32, Aurora 21 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus 32, Norfolk Catholic 27 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 36, Oakland-Craig 7 Class D-1: Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 44, Burwell 30
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 22, Chambers/Wheeler Central 20
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Class A: Omaha North 41, Omaha Creighton Prep 0 Class B: Omaha Skutt 40, Elkhorn 10 Class C-1: Boone Central/Newman Grove 54, Ashland-Greenwood 14 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 40, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6 Class D-1: Hemingford 52, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 8
Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan 40, Anselmo-Merna 26
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Class A: Omaha North 23, Omaha Westside 21 Class B: Omaha Skutt 30, York 0 Class C-1: Cozad 47, Ashland-Greenwood 21 Class C-2: Doniphan-Trumbull 32, David City Aquinas (10-3) 13 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan 20, Hemingford 18
Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Stuart 14
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
Class A: Millard North 17, Omaha North 14 Class B: Omaha Gross 14, Norris 7 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 24, Boone Central/Newman Grove 13 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 35, Sutton 20 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 40, Exeter-Milligan 14
Class D-2: Giltner 42, Humphrey St. Francis 26
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
Class A: Lincoln Southeast 21, Omaha Burke 9 Class B: Elkhorn 26, Crete 17 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Platteview 6 Class C-2: David City Aquinas 27, Kearney Catholic 13 Class D-1: Elgin Public/Pope John 44, West Point GACC 14
Class D-2: Sargent 21, Howells 18
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
Class A: Millard North 28, Millard South 20 Class B: Crete 34, Elkhorn 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 28, Pierce 13 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia 17, Fremont Bergan 14 Class D-1: West Point GACC 45, Creighton 30
Class D-2: Howells 46, Sargent 7
CHRIS MACHIAN/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
2009
Class A: Millard South 45, Millard West 17 Class B: Aurora 34, Omaha Skutt 21 Class C-1: Hastings St. Cecilia 26, Norfolk Catholic 18 Class C-2: Ponca 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 13, OT Class D-1: Howells 68, Giltner 28
Class D-2: Humphrey St. Francis 34, Hayes Center 0
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
Class A: Millard West 21, Millard South 8 Class B: Aurora 20, Beatrice 14 Class C-1: Pierce 20, Boys Town 10 Class C-2: Blue Hill 14, Fremont Bergan 0 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 21
Class D-2: Ewing 49, Humphrey St. Francis 24
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
Class A: Omaha Central 26, Millard North 21 Class B: Crete 14, McCook 7, OT Class C-1: Pierce 34, Wahoo Neumann 28, OT Class C-2: Wakefield 19, Blue Hill 0 Class D-1: Pope John 39, Clarkson 30
Class D-2: Chambers 28, Elgin 24
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
Class A: Kearney 41, Omaha Westside 21 Class B: Crete 28, Elkhorn 14 Class C-1: Auburn 28, Valentine 27, 2OT Class C-2: Wakefield 34, Blue Hill 7 Class D-1: Overton 32, Bancroft-Rosalie 8
Class D-2: Dodge 28, Stapleton 20
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
Class A: Millard North 35, Lincoln Southwest 14 Class B: Omaha Skutt 6, McCook 0 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 20, Chase County 13 Class C-2: Plainview 21, Cambridge 6 Class D-1: Howells 46, Axtell 6
Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport 34, Sargent 12
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 21, Millard North 7 Class B: Lincoln Pius X 14, McCook 9 Class C-1: Norfolk Catholic 26, Boone Central 13 Class C-2: North Platte St. Patrick’s 21, Stanton 6 Class D-1: Howells 43, Overton 6
Class D-2: Lindsay Holy Family 36, Mullen 18
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
