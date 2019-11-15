Three third quarter touchdown passes by Omaha Skutt quarterback Tyson Gordon helped the SkyHawks rally from a 13-10 deficit Friday to defeat Waverly 27-10 in the semifinal round of the Class B state football playoffs.

Gordon’s first TD pass went to wide receiver Robbie Trout for 16 yards and gave the 12-0 SkyHawks a lead they wouldn’t lose at Moylan Stadium. Skutt is headed for its seventh appearance in the Class B state title game in the past eight years.

Skutt will play Scottsbluff on Nov. 26 at 7:15 p.m. in Lincoln at Memorial Stadium.

