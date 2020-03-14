Omaha Skutt

Omaha Skutt's bench celebrates as it went on to win the Class B state championship.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt defeated Omaha Roncalli 59-31 on Saturday to capture the Class B title at the boys state basketball tournament.

The top-ranked SkyHawks finished the season 26-0. Skutt also became the first school in Class B to capture titles in football and basketball while going undefeated in both.

Luke Skar led the SkyHawks with 21 points while Tyson Gordon added 19.

Jack Dotzler scored eight points to pace the 23-5 Crimson Pride, which finished as the state runners-up for the second straight year.

» Get the full story later today on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball championship games

1 of 41

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email