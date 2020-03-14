LINCOLN — Omaha Skutt defeated Omaha Roncalli 59-31 on Saturday to capture the Class B title at the boys state basketball tournament.
The top-ranked SkyHawks finished the season 26-0. Skutt also became the first school in Class B to capture titles in football and basketball while going undefeated in both.
Luke Skar led the SkyHawks with 21 points while Tyson Gordon added 19.
Jack Dotzler scored eight points to pace the 23-5 Crimson Pride, which finished as the state runners-up for the second straight year.
