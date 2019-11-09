No. 5 Om. Roncalli 41, No. 4 Grand Island Northwest 17
Grand Island, Neb. — The defense couldn’t find any way to slow down Jack Dotzler.
The Omaha Roncalli quarterback followed last week’s 11-man playoff record-setting performance in passing yards and touchdowns in style Friday. He finished 22 for 32 for 377 yards with three touchdowns and one interception to lead the No. 5 Crimson Pride.
“I think our defense played really well in the beginning,” Roncalli coach Tom Kassing said. “That helped our kids believe. And our offense clicked on all cylinders tonight, and that was the difference.”
Only one of the Crimson Pride’s 72 plays gained more than 22 yards — a screen pass that Darik Rodgers transformed into a 48-yard output. But Roncalli (9-2) kept moving the chains and amassed 28 first downs.
“There were a couple of times that I was in doubt, but our offense is very dynamic,” Kassing said. “We can just keep driving down the field. That’s great.
“Earlier in the season, we were a big-play offense. Now we’re starting to click on all cylinders.”
Dotzler connected with tight end Ryan Fenoglio for an 18-yard touchdown to give the Crimson Pride the lead for good with 4:54 left in the first quarter.
“First quarter we just had terrible field position and couldn’t get our feet underneath us offensively, and they moved the ball,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “Their quarterback dropped some dimes. He put that ball on the money, and they caught the ball excellent.”
Northwest answered with a 21-yard Parker Janky field goal with 59 seconds remaining in the first, but that was a disappointment for the Vikings after having the ball first-and-goal at the 1.
But quarterback Rans Sanders was tackled for a 4-yard loss on first down, and Northwest couldn’t recover.
That missed opportunity haunted the Vikings (9-2).
“It was huge,” Stein said. “If you think of that field goal at halftime instead of 20-14 as opposed to 20-10, that was really big. You’ve got to convert. We just made a mistake in the backfield.”
Northwest never got its balanced offense going that propelled it to success during the season. Sanders was 11 for 34 passing for 175 yards and at one point the Vikings had 11 straight incompletions.
Kassing said the Crimson Pride’s linemen came out with a huge performance.
“Their physicality and size was a concern,” he said. “I thought Nolan Gorczyca and Christian Anderson on the line played very well tonight.
“Jack Dotzler obviously did what he does, and our receiving corps did too. Shane Orr broke the Class B state record for the most receiving touchdowns. That was big.”
Though obviously disappointed about the season ending, Stein said the Vikings should be proud of what they accomplished.
“I think our kids are in a good place right now,” he said. “I think they feel good about themselves. I would like to play them again because we didn’t play our best ball.
“But they deserve to win that game. Unfortunately, in playoff football, you don’t get do-overs. Our kids played hard. There was never a lack of effort, and there was never a lack of discipline.”
Omaha Roncalli (9-2).........7 20 7 7—41
At GI Northwest (9-2).......3 7 7 0—17
OR: Ryan Fenoglio 18 pass from Jack Dotzler (Austin Schwartz kick)
NW: Parker Janky 21 field goal
OR: Fenoglio 17 pass from Dotzler (kick failed)
OR: Darik Rodgers 1 run (Schwartz kick)
NW: Rans Sanders 2 run (Janky kick)
OR: Dotzler 15 run (Schwartz kick)
NW: Sean Juengst 32 pass from Sanders (Janky kick)
OR: Shane Orr 7 pass from Dotzler (Schwartz kick)
OR: T.J. Hamilton 4 run (Schwartz kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: OR, Hamilton 13-69, Rodgers 16-60, Dotzler 9-56, TEAM 2-(minus 9). NW, Sanders 21-108, Collins 14-87, TEAM 1-(minus 5).
Scottsbluff, Neb. -- Sabastian Harsh finished with five touchdowns to help Scottsbluff end Norris’ season with a 49-28 Class B second-round win Friday.
Jasiya DeOllos and Caleb Walker also scored for the Bearcats.
Norris got on the board first on a 2-yard run by quarterback Aidan Oerter. Scottsbluff, though, didn’t panic assistant Jeremiah Luber said.
“We knew coming they are a talented football team,” Luber said. “They have a really good quarterback and lot of skill position players. We knew it was going to be a fight. We were expecting it.”
Harsh led the Bearcats with 294 yards rushing.
With the win, Scottsbluff advanced to take on Omaha Roncalli. The Bearcats faced the Crimson Pride last year, and Luber is expecting to see a similar game plan from them.
“I know their quarterback is very talented. A lot of really good athletes over there. They gave us all we could handle last year. We’re not expecting anything different. It’s going to be a good football game,” he said.
Scottsbluff (11-0).. 7 14 14 14 — 49
Norris (7-4)............... 7 0 6 15 — 28
N: Aiden Oerter 2 run (Aaron Williams kick)
S: Sabastian Harsh 2 run (Caleb Walker kick)
S: Harsh 4 run (kick failed)
S: Harsh 16 run (Harsh run)
S: Harsh 3 run (Walker kick)
N: Bryson Schultz 42 run (kick failed)
S: Jasiya DeOllos 14 run (Walker kick)
S: Harsh 8 run (Walker kick)
N: Oerter 10 pass to Ethan Schmidt (Oerter pass to CJ Hood)
S: Walker 3 run (Walker kick)
N: Dylan Meyer 1 run (Williams kick)
No. 3 Waverly 48, No. 7 Hastings 14
Four of Waverly’s touchdowns covered at least 48 yards as the Vikings set up a rematch with Omaha Skutt in the semifinals. Mason Nieman had TD runs of 76 and 55 yards and threw a 48-yard scoring pass as Waverly led 28-7 at halftime. Hastings made it 28-14 in the opening minute of the third quarter, but Waverly regained control, which included a 77-yard interception return for a score by Barrett Skrobecki.
Class B: Omaha Skutt, 48, Scottsbluff 27
Class C-1: Aurora 49, Ord 7
Class C-2: Centennial 29, Norfolk Catholic 28 (OT)
