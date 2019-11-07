Class B: No. 1 Skutt starts with 21-0 run, finishes record-setting day with romp of Hastings

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
LINCOLN — Describing Omaha Skutt’s victory over Hastings as dominant is would rank as a vast understatement.
The Class B No. 1 SkyHawks surged to a 21-0 first-set lead en route to a 25-2, 25-5, 25-6 first-round win over the No. 8 Tigers Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In the process, Skutt (32-5) set state tournament records in the rally-scoring era for fewest points allowed in a set (two) and a match (13).
The four-time defending Class B champs are known for their powerful hitting attack. However, SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said her team’s record defensive effort was no accident.
“We take a lot of pride in our defense and our block,” Saunders said. “We work really hard on it — I’d say we work just as much on those things as we do attack and serve.
“We train really hard a lot in hopes that when it gets to game time, we do the little things right and the rest flows our direction.”
Megan Skovsende (13 digs), Breanna Skala (12) and Lauren Diederich (10) led Skutt’s defense. The SkyHawks also had six blocks.
Lindsay Krause had 13 kills and Cameron Cartwright added 10 as Skutt recorded a 44-9 advantage in kills. Allison Gray finished with 39 assists for the SkyHawks, who closed the second set with an 11-0 run and raced to an 18-4 advantage in the final set.
“I don’t think we could’ve played a better (all-around) game,” Saunders said. “We served well, we passed well (and) we might have had a record hitting efficiency.
“Everybody did their job really well and that’s what we’ve been focusing on. We came out ready to play.”
Skovsende opened the match by serving 21 consecutive points, including a pair of aces, on her way to five aces for the match. When the Tigers (21-12) finally broke through with their first point on a kill by Haley Schram, the Hastings fans erupted in applause.
Hastings coach Dave Hepner said the SkyHawks were so good Thursday that about all he and his team could do was smile.
“In that first set, nothing went right for us,” Hepner said. “Every time we’d finally get a pass, we’d hit it right into a block or the set would be tight or the set would be too far off or the attack would go right into their hands.
“Everything that could go wrong did for us in that first set. That’s something that happens when you haven’t been here a lot. It’s a big atmosphere.”
Schram finished with four kills to lead Hastings, which was making its first state appearance since 2008. Carley Norlen had eight digs for the Tigers.
Skutt will face the winner the Platteview/Norris winner at 5 p.m. Friday in the first semifinal at PBA. The SkyHawks have won nine straight matches and are undefeated against Class B opponents this season.
“Our goal every year is to peak at this time and play our best volleyball the last match of the season,” Saunders said. “Whether that’s Thursday, Friday or Saturday, we want to be playing our best, win or lose.
“Hopefully, we’re playing our best volleyball right now, but it’s one game at a time.”
Assists: OS 41 (Gray 39, Shotkoski 1, Skala 1), H 9 (Sealey 9).
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch embrace after defeating Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
