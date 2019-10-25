...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 8:30 PM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.9 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH MONDAY.
&&
FOOTBALL
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt scores in first 17 seconds to begin shutout of No. 8 Norris
Omaha Skutt aced its final test Friday before what the SkyHawks hope is a successful defense of their state championship.
Class B’s No. 1 team scored on the first play of Friday’s 34-0 victory over No. 8 Norris in front of an estimated 1,200 at Moylan Stadium. It was the second shutout of the season for the 9-0 SkyHawks, who blanked Plattsmouth 34-0 Sept. 27.
After finishing interviews and accepting congratulations from family and fans, Skutt coach Matt Turman said he was heading to his office to check on the results of other Class B games to figure out whether his team would be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed for the playoffs.
“I’m a math guy, so I like doing all of that,” Turman said. “I have a spreadsheet already open on my computer and I’ll just start putting numbers in and see how things work out.”
Things worked out nicely for the SkyHawks from the start against the Titans (6-3).
Quarterback Tyson Gordon rolled to his left and hit receiver Robbie Trout down the sideline for a 76-yard score 17 seconds into the game.
“We saw them playing a bunch of man-to-man defense,” Turman said. “We thought we had a play off our bootleg that maybe we could get a guy open deep. We had a little double move on the corner, and he got a little separation and Ty made a nice throw.
“It really did set the tone for what was going to happen the rest of the game.”
Skutt mixed runs and passes to keep Norris on its heels. The SkyHawks ran for 182 yards and passed for 168. Gordon was 8 of 15 for 161 yards and two touchdown passes. The North Dakota State commit also ran for a score.
Taking possession at the Norris 43-yard line after a second-quarter fumble, the SkyHawks needed just three plays to score their second touchdown. This time, Gordon hit Barret Liebentritt for an 18-yard TD pass. Gordon ran for a 2-point PAT to put Skutt ahead 15-0 with 7:09 left before halftime.
Norris lost its second fumble five plays later. The SkyHawks then put together a 13-play, 63-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Gordon.
After surrendering 69 yards of offense in the first quarter, Skutt’s defense made a handful of adjustments and allowed 36 yards in the second and third quarters combined.
“We switched up our coverage a little bit,” Turman said. “We were staying in the same coverage and they were finding some creases and some holes. So we mixed up some man-to-man with some zone stuff, which helped.
“Our guys are pretty good against the run. When we kind of slowed up the run and changed the pass defense, I think it threw them off a little bit.”
Skutt added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters before both teams began playing reserves in the final eight minutes.
OS: Robbie Trout 76 pass from Tyson Gordon (Gordon kick)
OS: Barret Liebentritt 18 pass from Gordon (Gordon run)
OS: Gordon 1 run (Gordon kick)
OS: Grant Diesing 1 run (kick blocked)
OS: Gunner Ott 1 run (kick blocked)
Individual statistics
Rushing: N, Aiden Oerter 12-60, Bryson Schultz 6-30, Dylan Meyer 2-10, Ben Landgren 2-9, Dylan Mostek 2-6, Cooper Hausmann 2-2, Ethan Schmidt 1-4, Team 2-(minus 3). OS, Gunner Ott 11-83, Tyson Gordon 8-70, Grant Diesing 12-31, Nolan Connor 2-7, Max Brinker 1-4, Dominic Melrose 3-2, Eric Goracke 2-1, Will Harr 1-(minus 10), Team 1-(minus 6).
Passing: N, Oerter 12-20-1 56, Hausmann 1-2-0 9. OS, Gordon 8-15-0 161, Harr 1-1-0 7.
Receiving: N, Schmidt 4-32, Schultz 3-8, James Carnie 2-5, Aaron Williams 1-9, Riley Cyboron 1-9, Noah VanBrocklin 1-1, Mostek 1-1. OS, Drew Rase 2-24, Robbie Trout 1-76, Barret Liebentritt 1-18, Owen Archer 1-14, Ott 1-13, Michael Polcyn 1-8, Nick Chambers 1-8, Nick Lilleskov 1-7.
Omaha Burke defeated Grand Island 24-20 to cap an undefeated season and win the Bulldogs' first Class A state football championship.
