Class B’s No. 1 team lived up to its billing Saturday afternoon, and the result was conference bragging rights.
Half of top-ranked Hastings’ eight finalists won titles, as the Tigers outpaced Class A No. 4 Columbus for the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference championship at Scottsbluff.
“We showed up today,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said.
His team had winners in Landon Weidner (126 pounds), Jeff Samuelson (145) and Izzak Hunsley (160) and Damen Pape (195).
Weidner, ranked No. 4 at 126 pounds, was back in the lineup after missing time with illness — Laux called it a “gametime decision.” Included in his five wins was a 12-1 major decision over Gering’s Tyler Nagel.
“Really proud of how he wrestled,” Laux said.
The Tigers were without fourth-ranked Bryce Brown after the 126-pounder woke up Saturday ill. But a team effort lifted Hastings to the conference crown. The four champions combined for 15 wins with bonus points.
Pape showed his mettle with a pair of big wins at 195. The top-ranked 182-pounder in Class B by Huskermat knocked off Class A No. 1 Anthony DeAnda of Columbus 9-3. Pape followed that up with a 9-4 decision over McCook’s Alec Langan, who is ranked fourth in Class B.
Columbus also had a quartet of champions in its runner-up finish. Adrian Bice (106), Tanner Kobza (132), Blayze Standley (170) and Kasten Grape (220) were the bracket winners for the Discoverers.
Class B No. 5 Gering finished third with gold medalists in Quinton Chavez at 113 and 138-pounder Nate Rocheleau. Scottsbluff teammates Paul Garcia and Trayton Travnicek gave the Bearcats titles at 120 and 285, respectively. McCook’s Landon Towne was the other champion, winning the 152-pound bracket.
Team scoring: Hastings 149.5, Columbus 129, Gering 105.5, North Platte 97.5, Scottsbluff 73, McCook 50.
Three finalists and two champions led the way to a team title for Papillion-La Vista Saturday afternoon in the Tom Dineen Invitational at Omaha Creighton Prep.
The Monarchs had winners in Cole Price at 152 and 182-pounder Carson Maas.
Price, ranked No. 2 in the state at 160 in Huskermat’s initial ratings, earned a second-period pin over Blaine Miller of Omaha Burke for the gold. Maas upset No. 3 Cole Haberman of Omaha Westside with a fall in the first minute to secure his championship.
Class A No. 5 Omaha Burke finished second in the team scoring, crowning three winners. Underwood — ranked third in Iowa’s Class 1-A — was third, earning four individual golds.
Team Scoring: Papillion-La Vista 219, Omaha Burke 196, Underwood 184, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southeast 135, Woodbury Central 126, Fremont 99, Lincoln Pius X 98, Omaha Creighton Prep 97, Lincoln High 83, Lincoln North Star 81, Elkhorn 66, Omaha North 62, Marquette 41, Lincoln Northeast 38, Omaha Roncalli 35, Omaha Northwest 0.
1 of 18
Millard South's Jayme Horan, left, tries to steal the ball from Omaha Westside's Brooklyn James during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
From left, Omaha Westside's Ellie Tempero, Millard South's Mya Babbitt, Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren and Millard South's Megan Belt fight for a rebound during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis makes a shot in the closing seconds of the first half in front of Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
Millard South's Jayme Horan, left, tries to steal the ball from Omaha Westside's Brooklyn James during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Maddie Krull, left, defends Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman as she dribbles the ball in the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt dribbles down the court against Omaha Westside Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Abby Hellman dribbles the ball against Millard South at the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Maddie Krull passes the ball against Omaha Westside Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt looks to pass the ball against Omaha Westside during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Mya Babbitt, left, and Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren watch a loose ball during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Omaha Westside's Ellie Tempero, Millard South's Mya Babbitt, Omaha Westside's Ella Wedergren and Millard South's Megan Belt fight for a rebound during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis makes a shot in the closing seconds of the first half in front of Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Noah Erickson shoots the ball over Omaha Creighton Prep's Mai'Jhe Wiley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley, left, and Millard North's Saint Thomas fight for a rebound during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti ducks as Millard North's Hunter Sallis finishes a dunk during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green makes a basket in the first half against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Jasen Green Omaha shoots around Omaha Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell goes up for a dunk against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Hunter Sallis dribbles the ball against Omaha Creighton Prep during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's AJ Rollins looks to pass around Millard North's Max Murrell, left, and Saint Thomas during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Max Murrell gets a hand on a shot from Omaha Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers during the Metro Holiday Tournament Finals at the Ralston Arena on Friday, January 03, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.