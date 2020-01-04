Class B’s No. 1 team lived up to its billing Saturday afternoon, and the result was conference bragging rights.

Half of top-ranked Hastings’ eight finalists won titles, as the Tigers outpaced Class A No. 4 Columbus for the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference championship at Scottsbluff.

“We showed up today,” Hastings coach Nolan Laux said.

His team had winners in Landon Weidner (126 pounds), Jeff Samuelson (145) and Izzak Hunsley (160) and Damen Pape (195).

Weidner, ranked No. 4 at 126 pounds, was back in the lineup after missing time with illness — Laux called it a “gametime decision.” Included in his five wins was a 12-1 major decision over Gering’s Tyler Nagel.

“Really proud of how he wrestled,” Laux said.

The Tigers were without fourth-ranked Bryce Brown after the 126-pounder woke up Saturday ill. But a team effort lifted Hastings to the conference crown. The four champions combined for 15 wins with bonus points.

Pape showed his mettle with a pair of big wins at 195. The top-ranked 182-pounder in Class B by Huskermat knocked off Class A No. 1 Anthony DeAnda of Columbus 9-3. Pape followed that up with a 9-4 decision over McCook’s Alec Langan, who is ranked fourth in Class B.

Columbus also had a quartet of champions in its runner-up finish. Adrian Bice (106), Tanner Kobza (132), Blayze Standley (170) and Kasten Grape (220) were the bracket winners for the Discoverers.

Class B No. 5 Gering finished third with gold medalists in Quinton Chavez at 113 and 138-pounder Nate Rocheleau. Scottsbluff teammates Paul Garcia and Trayton Travnicek gave the Bearcats titles at 120 and 285, respectively. McCook’s Landon Towne was the other champion, winning the 152-pound bracket.

Team scoring: Hastings 149.5, Columbus 129, Gering 105.5, North Platte 97.5, Scottsbluff 73, McCook 50.

Bracket Champions: 106: Adrian Bice, Columbus. 113: Quinton Chavez, Gering. 120: Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff. 126: Landon Weidner, Hastings. 132: Tanner Kobza, Columbus. 138: Nate Rocheleau, Gering. 145: Jeff Samuelson, Hastings. 152: Landon Towne, McCook. 160: Izaak Hunsley, Hastings. 170: Blayze Standley, Columbus. 195: Damen Pape, Hastings. 220: Kasten Grape, Columbus. 285: Trayton Travnicek, Scottsbluff.

Papio wins Tom Dineen Invite

Three finalists and two champions led the way to a team title for Papillion-La Vista Saturday afternoon in the Tom Dineen Invitational at Omaha Creighton Prep.

The Monarchs had winners in Cole Price at 152 and 182-pounder Carson Maas.

Price, ranked No. 2 in the state at 160 in Huskermat’s initial ratings, earned a second-period pin over Blaine Miller of Omaha Burke for the gold. Maas upset No. 3 Cole Haberman of Omaha Westside with a fall in the first minute to secure his championship.

Class A No. 5 Omaha Burke finished second in the team scoring, crowning three winners. Underwood — ranked third in Iowa’s Class 1-A — was third, earning four individual golds.

Team Scoring: Papillion-La Vista 219, Omaha Burke 196, Underwood 184, Omaha Westside, Lincoln Southeast 135, Woodbury Central 126, Fremont 99, Lincoln Pius X 98, Omaha Creighton Prep 97, Lincoln High 83, Lincoln North Star 81, Elkhorn 66, Omaha North 62, Marquette 41, Lincoln Northeast 38, Omaha Roncalli 35, Omaha Northwest 0.

