LINCOLN — All Omaha Skutt had to do was stop thinking.
Skutt coach Renee Saunders said the SkyHawks were playing timidly, forcing low-percentage plays and not having much fun on the court during the first 1½ sets. However, once Skutt started to trust its instincts and used its natural abilities, the match started to turn around.
As a result, the top-ranked Skutt pulled out a 25-22, 27-25, 25-18 win over Norris Friday evening in a Class B semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We were overthinking everything,” Saunders said. “Once we settled down and stopped using our brains so much and just played volleyball, we were a lot better.”
No. 3 Norris used a strong block to slow the Skutt attack in the first set, and the Titans jumped to a 7-3 lead.
After Skutt tied the set 12-12, SkyHawks outside hitter Lindsay Krause took over. The Nebraska commit had kills on Skutt’s final five points in the first set. The 6-foot-3 junior finished with 12 of her 26 kills during the first set.
In a back-and-forth second set, the Titans (27-10) pulled to a 22-17 lead. But Krause delivered again, sparking a 6-0 run with three kills and a stuff block. Norris rebounded and had two set points. This time, Skutt’s Megan Skovsende, who tallied 10 kills for the match, finished the set with back-to-back kills.
Krause said the key part of the SkyHawks pulling out the second set was trusting in their serve-receive and that their teammates would do their job.
“We got to that point and we were like we shouldn’t have let it get this far,” Krause said. “We needed to have that urgency and went on a mission like we’re not going to lose this set. We were lucky enough to come back.”
Skutt (29-4) then dominated the third set to clinch its sixth straight trip to the championship match, which it’s won the past four years.
Norris was led by 12 kills from Ella Waters and 11 from Kalli Kroeker. Norris coach Christina Boesiger said she was proud of how her team held its own against a more experienced Skutt squad.
“It was amazing volleyball,” she said. “We have nothing to hang our heads about. That was the best we’ve played all postseason.
“We keep peaking and peaking. For them to come out there with that performance, I’m so proud of them.”
Norris (27-10)................22 25 18 Omaha Skutt (29-4).......25 27 25
N (kills-aces-blocks): Waters 12-1-0, Kroeker 11-0-5, Jelinek 7-0-0, Kircher 4-0-3, Stai 3-0-3, Ramsey 2-2-0. Totals 39-3-11.
OS: Krause 26-0-1, Skovsende 10-0-1, Cartwright 8-0-2, Heyne 6-0-2, Schomers 2-0-1, Werner 2-0-0, Gray 1-0-4, Diederich 0-1-0. Totals 55-1-11.
Set assists: N 34 (Boesiger 29, Ramsey 4, Kroeker 1), OS 51 (Gray 48, Skovsende 2, Skala 1).
Millard North celebrates winning the 2018 state title against Lincoln Pius X at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (38-2) def. Lincoln Pius X (36-3) 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (27-5) def. Elkhorn South (31-9) 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 Class C-1: Wahoo (35-2) def. Lincoln Lutheran (34-3) 18-25, 25-20, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10 Class C-2: Blue Hill (32-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (30-5) 25-16, 25-21, 14-25, 26-24 Class D-1: Fremont Bergan (33-4) def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (29-5) 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 Class D-2: Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (30-4) def. Ewing (31-3) 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 18-25, 18-16
Omaha Marian defeated Millard North in four sets to win the 2017 crown at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (38-2) def. Millard North (27-13) 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (35-8) def. Omaha Duchesne (31-6) 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 Class C-1: Wahoo (34-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (33-3) 28-26, 25-23, 25-15 Class C-2: Superior (28-4) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (35-1) 16-25, 25-21, 12-25, 25-14, 15-10 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (34-1) def. Meridian (31-3) 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-6) def. Ewing (29-3) 25-19, 25-20, 28-26
The Millard North volleyball team celebrates a five-set win over Papillion-La Vista South for the 2016 championship at the Devaney Center.
Class A: Millard North (27-11) def. Papillion-La Vista South (30-11) 15-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 20-18 Class B: Omaha Skutt (44-0) def. Grand Island Northwest (38-3) 25-14, 25-19, 25-13 Class C-1: Omaha Concordia (27-5) def. Malcolm (34-1) 25-22, 27-25, 37-35 Class C-2: Stanton (31-6) def. Diller-Odell (33-4) 25-22, 25-23, 25-20 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (31-4) def. Meridian (26-7) 18-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-21 Class D-2: Hampton (35-0) def. Wynot (27-5) 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
Omaha Marian swept North Platte to win the 2015 state championship at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Class A: Omaha Marian (41-3) def. North Platte (37-4) 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Class B: Omaha Skutt (40-2) def. Gretna (35-3) 25-23, 29-27, 25-18 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (34-2) def. Ord (31-4) 25-20, 30-28, 21-25, 23-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (25-11) def. Stanton (33-4) 25-13, 25-21, 25-13 Class D-1: Johnson-Brock (25-9) def. Diller-Odell (31-5) 26-24, 25-11, 27-25 Class D-2: Exeter-Milligan (27-4) def. St. Mary’s (31-3) 17-25, 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 15-9
Omaha Marian gave Papillion-La Vista its first loss of the season in the 2014 state championship.
Class A: Omaha Marian (37-7) def. Papillion-La Vista (42-1) 25-19, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15 Class B: Norris (31-5) def. Omaha Skutt (36-6) 25-23, 24-26, 25-16, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (33-1) def. Omaha Concordia (34-2) 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 Class C-2: Freeman (33-0) def. Crofton (29-1) 25-23, 22-25, 34-32, 27-25 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (34-0) def. Ansley-Litchfield (33-2) 25-16, 25-15, 25-15 Class D-2: Giltner (27-4) def. Stuart (29-6) 25-16, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-10
Omaha Marian rallied for a five-set victory over Millard West in 2013 at Grand Island's Heartland Events Center.
Class A: Omaha Marian (33-11) def. Millard West (36-3) 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 Class B: Norris (30-8) def. Elkhorn South (22-14) 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (27-8) def. Minden (27-5) 21-25, 25-18, 25-13, 16-25, 15-3 Class C-2: Hastings St. Cecilia (28-8) def. Freeman (27-6) 25-27, 25-14, 25-14, 28-26 Class D-1: St. Mary’s (33-1) def. BDS (30-4) 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19 Class D-2: Giltner (31-2) def. Stuart (26-7) 25-17, 25-14, 25-18
Papillion-La Vista South players, from left: Raegan Legrand, Adyson Goodnight, Kadie Rolfzen and Kelly Hunter celebrate after defeating Omaha Marian in the 2012 championship match at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-1) def. Omaha Marian (38-5) 25-14, 25-16, 25-15 Class B: Grand Island Northwest (35-2) def. Gretna (26-9) 25-22, 29-31, 25-20, 11-25, 16-14 Class C-1: Kearney Catholic (36-0) def. Columbus Scotus (25-4) 25-19, 21-25, 18-25, 25-17, 15-9 Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic (31-5) def. Norfolk Lutheran (30-6) 25-15, 14-25, 25-14, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (30-4) def. West Point GACC (30-5) 25-20, 15-25, 25-13, 25-20 Class D-2: Humphrey (33-2) def. Cedar Valley (26-7) 25-19, 25-23, 25-19
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate match point as they defeat Omaha Burke in the 2011 championship at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (37-0) def. Omaha Burke (32-7) 25-15, 25-11, 25-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-3) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-5) 25-18, 25-14, 25-17 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (29-0) def. Kearney Catholic (30-3) 25-13, 26-24, 23-25, 14-25, 15-12 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (34-1) def. Ord (27-7) 23-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22 Class D-1: Humphrey (33-2) def. Exeter-Milligan (32-2) 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Howells (29-4) def. Bertrand (30-3) 25-18, 25-22, 25-20
Papillion-La Vista South players kiss their trophy after capping an undefeated season with a win over Omaha Marian in the 2010 championship at The Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista South (41-0) def. Omaha Marian (36-7) 32-30, 25-20, 25-14 Class B: Omaha Gross (30-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (34-4) 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 25-18 Class C-1: Grand Island Central Catholic (35-0) def. Kearney Catholic (28-4) 25-9, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 Class C-2: Norfolk Lutheran (36-2) def. Hartington Cedar Catholic (26-6) 26-24, 25-10, 25-22 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (33-1) def. Howells (28-6) 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 Class D-2: Lawrence-Nelson (25-5) def. Sterling (32-3) 18-25, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23, 15-13
Omaha Marian celebrates winning the 2009 state title against Papillion-La Vista South.
Class A: Omaha Marian (42-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (36-5) 15-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 Class B: Omaha Gross (31-8) def. Grand Island Northwest (33-6) 19-25, 25-7, 25-15, 21-25, 15-13 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (24-5) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (35-1) 21-25, 25-17, 25-23, 15-25, 15-12 Class C-2: David City Aquinas (27-8) def. Sandy Creek (25-7) 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 Class D-1: Exeter-Milligan (27-5) def. Howells (27-7) 25-14, 25-22, 25-20 Class D-2: Greeley-Wolbach (33-1) def. Clay Center (31-3) 25-19, 18-25, 22-25, 25-17, 15-7
Papillion-La Vista's Emilee Romero, from left, Chelsey Feekin, Joslyn Bunger and Emilee Soucie react after defeating Papillion-La Vista South in the 2008 state title at the Nebraska Coliseum.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (41-1) def. Papillion-La Vista South (25-13) 25-22, 25-21, 25-23 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (38-2) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-17, 25-21, 25-20 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (27-2) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (32-4) 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 Class C-2: Ravenna (28-7) def. Cambridge (20-12) 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-13 Class D-1: Giltner (31-2) def. Bertrand (24-8) 25-19, 25-16, 25-17 Class D-2: Ewing (36-0) def. Chambers (29-5) 25-18, 25-18, 25-12
From left, Papillion-La Vista's Gina Mancuso, Lauren Willett, Emilee Soucie, Joslyn Bunger, Chelsey Freekin and Jennifer Hutt celebrate their 2007 victory over Grand Island at Lincoln's Pershing Center.
Class A: Papillion-La Vista (37-6) def. Grand Island (29-6) 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 19-25, 19-17 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (35-4) def. Grand Island Northwest (32-4) 25-14, 25-20, 30-28 Class C-1: Ord (27-2) def. Minden (29-7) 26-24, 25-16, 25-17 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (34-1) def. Cambridge (26-4) 25-10, 25-6, 25-19 Class D-1: Bancroft-Rosalie (30-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (25-5) 25-21, 25-21, 28-26 Class D-2: Paxton (26-1) def. Ewing (30-1) 25-21, 25-20, 15-25, 21-25, 17-15
Bellevue West's Ashley Petak, front, and Brooke Delano celebrate after beating Grand Island in the 2006 state championship.
Class A: Bellevue West (43-1) def. Grand Island (31-3) 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20 Class B: Lincoln Pius X (34-4) def. Omaha Gross (29-10) 25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Grand Island Central Catholic (30-3) 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 Class C-2: Heartland (27-1) def. West Point GACC (24-5) 25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 25-20 Class D-1: Freeman (31-2) def. Humphrey St. Francis (22-3) 14-25, 25-20, 25-15, 23-25, 15-11 Class D-2: Falls City Sacred Heart (20-11) def. Ewing (25-3) 33-31, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18
Ashley Petak, center, and the Thunderbirds celebrate after winning the 2005 state title over Omaha Marian.
Class A: Bellevue West (39-3) def. Omaha Marian (31-11) 18-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 Class B: Omaha Gross (35-3) def. Elkhorn (28-4) 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 Class C-1: Columbus Scotus (26-3) def. Lincoln Lutheran (28-5) 25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19 Class C-2: Grand Island Central Catholic (28-5) def. Ravenna (24-4) 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 21-25, 15-10 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (25-2) def. Freeman (30-4) 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 Class D-2: Shickley (28-2) def. Paxton (23-2) 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 12-25, 15-10
Laura Brazeal, second from left, hugs Chelsea Grajcyzk as Bellevue West celebrates its win against Columbus in the 2004 championship game.
Class A: Bellevue West (42-4) def. Columbus (38-3) 25-17, 25-21, 28-26 Class B: Elkhorn (29-3) def. Lincoln Pius X (34-7) 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 Class C-1: Lincoln Lutheran (31-2) def. Columbus Scotus (28-1) 25-19, 18-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 Class C-2: West Point GACC (30-0) def. Blue Hill (24-6) 25-16, 25-14, 25-19 Class D-1: Humphrey St. Francis (21-3) def. Fremont Bergan (24-10) 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18 Class D-2: Paxton (25-0) def. Elba (31-5) 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-8
