Hastings had six wins in eight quarterfinal matches, including Landon Weidner at 126 pounds.

A milestone moment highlighted Hastings big opening day.

The top-ranked Tigers have six semifinalists and lead the Class B team race through the first two rounds Thursday at CHI Health Center.

And it was a large, round number for one of those still wrestling for gold.

Senior Damen Pape’s quarterfinal pin of Jay Ballard from Boys Town was the 50th win of the season and No. 200 in his career for the top-ranked 182-pounder in the state.

“That’s awesome,” first-year Hastings coach Nolan Laux said.

Laux could have been describing his team’s performance Thursday, too. The Tigers won eight of 13 opening-round matches — seven of which carried bonus points.

“Wrestled really well that round,” Laux said. “They’re just very focused. They understand the importance of picking up points in these early rounds and the importance of advancing yourself in the bracket. A lot of these guys have that team mentality in the back of their mind, which is good to have.”

Hastings followed with six wins in eight quarterfinal matches, three of those coming by pin. Landon Weidner (126 pounds), Bryce Brown (132), Mason Brumbaugh (152), Izaak Hunsley (160) and Evan Morara (195) will join Pape in Friday's semifinals.

“We thought we could put eight or nine, realistically,” Laux said. “I’m happy with six. We had some guys really wrestle well.”

All six of the semifinals that Hastings is involved in will be matches between rated opponents. Weidner, ranked second, will meet No. 1 Dyson Kunz of Central City. Brumbaugh and Morara have matchups with top-ranked opponents from Omaha Skutt — Nic Stoltenberg at 152 and Eli Jansen at 195.

Hastings is looking for its first team title since 1988, the last time the program has had more than one individual winner in a season. The Tigers finished third in the team standings a year ago.

Five semifinalists paced fourth-ranked Gering on Thursday. The Bulldogs went 5-0 in the quarterfinals, ending the day 18.5 points behind Hastings. Gering hasn’t had a top three team finish at the state tournament since 1999.

Third-ranked Skutt sits in third, one point ahead of No. 2 Bennington. Both teams have three semifinalists, but each probably left Thursday thinking about matches that got away.

Skutt’s hopes got a first-round boost when senior Connor Drahota upset third-ranked Sam Moore of Central City. But a 3-3 quarterfinal showing that included a pair of losses in head-to-head matches with Hastings halted some momentum.

Bennington had its share of disappointment, too. The Badgers lost five of nine matches in the first round and saw freshman AJ Parrish, No. 4 at 113, upset by unranked Ivan Lazo from Lexington in the quarterfinal. That came after No. 2 Colby Puck was knocked off by unranked junior Tanner Schneiderheinz from Central City in their opener at 145.

