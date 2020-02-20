“Wrestled really well that round,” Laux said. “They’re just very focused. They understand the importance of picking up points in these early rounds and the importance of advancing yourself in the bracket. A lot of these guys have that team mentality in the back of their mind, which is good to have.”
Hastings followed with six wins in eight quarterfinal matches, three of those coming by pin. Landon Weidner (126 pounds), Bryce Brown (132), Mason Brumbaugh (152), Izaak Hunsley (160) and Evan Morara (195) will join Pape in Friday's semifinals.
“We thought we could put eight or nine, realistically,” Laux said. “I’m happy with six. We had some guys really wrestle well.”
All six of the semifinals that Hastings is involved in will be matches between rated opponents. Weidner, ranked second, will meet No. 1 Dyson Kunz of Central City. Brumbaugh and Morara have matchups with top-ranked opponents from Omaha Skutt — Nic Stoltenberg at 152 and Eli Jansen at 195.
Hastings is looking for its first team title since 1988, the last time the program has had more than one individual winner in a season. The Tigers finished third in the team standings a year ago.
Five semifinalists paced fourth-ranked Gering on Thursday. The Bulldogs went 5-0 in the quarterfinals, ending the day 18.5 points behind Hastings. Gering hasn’t had a top three team finish at the state tournament since 1999.
Third-ranked Skutt sits in third, one point ahead of No. 2 Bennington. Both teams have three semifinalists, but each probably left Thursday thinking about matches that got away.
Skutt’s hopes got a first-round boost when senior Connor Drahota upset third-ranked Sam Moore of Central City. But a 3-3 quarterfinal showing that included a pair of losses in head-to-head matches with Hastings halted some momentum.
Bennington had its share of disappointment, too. The Badgers lost five of nine matches in the first round and saw freshman AJ Parrish, No. 4 at 113, upset by unranked Ivan Lazo from Lexington in the quarterfinal. That came after No. 2 Colby Puck was knocked off by unranked junior Tanner Schneiderheinz from Central City in their opener at 145.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
