Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Hastings upped its Class B lead after getting three into the finals of their weight classes.

The No. 2 Tigers lead the team race with 119 points. Gering has 87.5 and Bennington and Omaha Skut are tied with 84.

Bryce Brown (No. 3 at 132), Izaak Hunsley (No. 2 at 160) and Damen Pape (No. 1 at 182 and a returning state champion) all earned final berths for the Tigers.

Brown posted a 12-1 victory over No. 6 Nathaniel Murillo and will take on No. 2 Trevor Reinke of Beatrice, while Hunsley earned a 6-1 win over Jacob Awiszus of Gering and battles No. 1 Josh Miller of Arlington. Pape pinned No. 5 Brekyn Papineau of Aurora and meets No. 2 Luke MacDonald of Bennington.

Hastings coach Nolan Laux said he’s happy with the position the Tigers, who will have eight total medalists, are in right as they are close to capturing their first title since winning Class A in 1988.

“We haven’t performed well on this night in the past but I thought we did a great job tonight,” he said. “We won some big matches tonight and wrestled to our potential tonight. We need to have the same kind of performance tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Grand Island Northwest seniors Grady Griess and Collin Quandt get a chance finish their careers in style.

The Viking duo will wrestle for state championships after getting wins in their Class B semifinals Friday at the CHI Health Center.

Quandt, No. 2 at 138 pounds, posted a 10-3 victory over No. 3 Brady Thompson of O’Neill, while Griess, No. 1 at 220 and a returning state champion, pinned No. 6 Brayan Rodriguez of York in 1:17.

Grand Island Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s thrilled for the two seniors.

“They’ve been with us for a long time and it’s every kid’s dream to finish their careers with a state championship,” Sybrandts said. “I’m glad they get to have that opportunity. It would be nothing sweeter than seeing them win titles for us.”

Quandt got his second win over Thompson during the season. Last time they wrestled, it was a 13-12 decision where Quandt admitted he didn’t wrestle a smart match.

“I felt I wrestled well the first two periods but I made some mistakes in the third,” Quandt said. “I felt a lot better this weekend and was a lot more motivation.”

Quandt’s motivation was getting a finals appearance last year after getting one as a junior.

“This was going to be a tough bracket but I knew I could do it,” Quandt said. “If this being my last year, I knew I had to do it.”

Griess, meanwhile, wasted little time as he scored a takedown 19 seconds into the match and got the pin. Quandt takes on No. 4 Nate Rocheleau of Gering, while Griess battles No. 2 Garrett Menke of Bennington in their semifinals.

Matches to watch

120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (39-9) vs. Paul Ruff, Gering (38-4): Garcia, a junior, goes for his third title against his Panhandle rival. Ruff is 2-1 in the season series but lost to Garcia 4-3 in their district final.

152 — Nic Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt (38-4) vs. Elliot Steinhoff, Platteview (37-7): Stoltenberg’s try for a third title comes against a sophomore.

182 — Damen Pape, Hastings (51-0) vs. Luke McDonald, Bennington (37-6): The all-time wins leader at Hastings, topping 200 this month, has a sophomore between him and a repeat title.

195 — Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt (28-4) vs. Seth Firmanik, Fairbury (45-3): Jansen, who pinned Firmanik in the first period of their district final, is a returning champion.

220 — Grady Griess, Grand Island Northwest (46-4) vs. Garett Menke, Bennington (48-0): Griess, bound for the Naval Academy, is a returning champion wrestling an undefeated in an interesting matchup.

