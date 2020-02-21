...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
&&
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match.
Hastings upped its Class B lead after getting three into the finals of their weight classes.
The No. 2 Tigers lead the team race with 119 points. Gering has 87.5 and Bennington and Omaha Skut are tied with 84.
Bryce Brown (No. 3 at 132), Izaak Hunsley (No. 2 at 160) and Damen Pape (No. 1 at 182 and a returning state champion) all earned final berths for the Tigers.
Brown posted a 12-1 victory over No. 6 Nathaniel Murillo and will take on No. 2 Trevor Reinke of Beatrice, while Hunsley earned a 6-1 win over Jacob Awiszus of Gering and battles No. 1 Josh Miller of Arlington. Pape pinned No. 5 Brekyn Papineau of Aurora and meets No. 2 Luke MacDonald of Bennington.
Hastings coach Nolan Laux said he’s happy with the position the Tigers, who will have eight total medalists, are in right as they are close to capturing their first title since winning Class A in 1988.
“We haven’t performed well on this night in the past but I thought we did a great job tonight,” he said. “We won some big matches tonight and wrestled to our potential tonight. We need to have the same kind of performance tomorrow.”
Meanwhile, Grand Island Northwest seniors Grady Griess and Collin Quandt get a chance finish their careers in style.
The Viking duo will wrestle for state championships after getting wins in their Class B semifinals Friday at the CHI Health Center.
Quandt, No. 2 at 138 pounds, posted a 10-3 victory over No. 3 Brady Thompson of O’Neill, while Griess, No. 1 at 220 and a returning state champion, pinned No. 6 Brayan Rodriguez of York in 1:17.
Grand Island Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s thrilled for the two seniors.
“They’ve been with us for a long time and it’s every kid’s dream to finish their careers with a state championship,” Sybrandts said. “I’m glad they get to have that opportunity. It would be nothing sweeter than seeing them win titles for us.”
Quandt got his second win over Thompson during the season. Last time they wrestled, it was a 13-12 decision where Quandt admitted he didn’t wrestle a smart match.
“I felt I wrestled well the first two periods but I made some mistakes in the third,” Quandt said. “I felt a lot better this weekend and was a lot more motivation.”
Quandt’s motivation was getting a finals appearance last year after getting one as a junior.
“This was going to be a tough bracket but I knew I could do it,” Quandt said. “If this being my last year, I knew I had to do it.”
Griess, meanwhile, wasted little time as he scored a takedown 19 seconds into the match and got the pin. Quandt takes on No. 4 Nate Rocheleau of Gering, while Griess battles No. 2 Garrett Menke of Bennington in their semifinals.
Matches to watch
120 — Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff (39-9) vs. Paul Ruff, Gering (38-4): Garcia, a junior, goes for his third title against his Panhandle rival. Ruff is 2-1 in the season series but lost to Garcia 4-3 in their district final.
152 — Nic Stoltenberg, Omaha Skutt (38-4) vs. Elliot Steinhoff, Platteview (37-7): Stoltenberg’s try for a third title comes against a sophomore.
182 — Damen Pape, Hastings (51-0) vs. Luke McDonald, Bennington (37-6): The all-time wins leader at Hastings, topping 200 this month, has a sophomore between him and a repeat title.
195 — Eli Jansen, Omaha Skutt (28-4) vs. Seth Firmanik, Fairbury (45-3): Jansen, who pinned Firmanik in the first period of their district final, is a returning champion.
220 — Grady Griess, Grand Island Northwest (46-4) vs. Garett Menke, Bennington (48-0): Griess, bound for the Naval Academy, is a returning champion wrestling an undefeated in an interesting matchup.
1 of 17
Sutherland's Samuel Foster is wrestled by Centennial's Gaven Schernikau during their match on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.