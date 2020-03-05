LINCOLN — After briefly surrendering the lead in the third quarter, Beatrice fell back on its “next play” mentality.
Makenzie Hatcliff’s basket broke a 38-38 tie with 1:17 left in the third quarter and the Class B No. 4 Lady Orange found just enough offense to turn back No. 9 Platteview 51-47 Thursday night at the Devaney Center.
Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said he was relieved to win a game that was every bit the dogfight he expected.
“Platteview is a very scrappy team,” said Weeks, whose team beat the Trojans 43-34 Dec. 27. “We knew it was going to be a battle when we knew we were going to draw them for the first round. They did a heck of a job. They’re not an easy team to prepare for and to play against.
“Both teams did a heck of a job — they emptied the tank tonight. I’m really proud of our girls for getting the job done.”
Makenzie Hatcliff (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Nevaeh Martinez (14 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for Beatrice (21-3).
“(Hatcliff) is a tough, tough girl — she’s been battling some aches and some pains — and she came out and competed like a stud tonight,” Weeks said. “I’m also really, really proud of Nevaeh. She has worked her tail off and she’s probably had some of the best practices in the state from our district final game to yesterday, so she earned it.”
Allison Kuhl scored 18 points and Anna Koehler had 13 for the Trojans (16-9), who scored frequently on aggressive drives to the basket. Platteview’s pressure defense resulted in 14 turnovers as coach Gary Wood’s team refused to go away.
“That’s what we’ve done all year — we’ve had to. We’re not very tall,” Wood said. “It’s just in these kids’ DNA. They’re just tough kids and they fight hard.
“We’re also pretty fast, so from a strategic standpoint, you use what you’re good at and that’s our speed. I’m not the smartest coach in the world, but if I’ve got a bunch of speedsters, I’m going to try to make it a track meet.”
Carley Lenners added 12 points and seven boards for the Lady Orange, who led 30-23 early in the third quarter. However, Platteview responded with a 10-1 run to give the Trojans a 33-31 lead with 5:18 to play in the third.
“In every state tournament game I’ve been a part of, there’s always a lull to start the third quarter,” Wood said. “It’s with the fans and it’s a little bit of a weird thing — it’s a little bit longer of a halftime. I told the girls that if we could come out on fire and just attack, we could get back into this thing in the first 60 seconds.”
But Beatrice responded 8-1 run while holding Platteview without a field goal for nearly six minutes. The Trojans cut their deficit to two three times in the final 3:14, but couldn’t get over the hump despite the Lady Orange going 7 of 17 from the foul line in the fourth.
Beatrice was 11 of 26 overall at the line, but that was good enough to move the Lady Orange into Friday’s 3:45 p.m. semifinal.
“This year, we’ve been talking about staying in the moment and ‘next play,’ ” Weeks said. “You mess up, you’ve just got to say ‘next play.’ There are plenty of possessions in a basketball game and you can mess up in a few of them.
“I thought we did a heck of a job of just staying in the moment, realizing what the ultimate goal is and moving on to the next possession.”
North Platte's Gracie Haneborg drives to the hoop under coverage from Lincoln Pius X's Miriam Miller during a Class A state tournament game on Thursday.
Crete's Morgan Maly pulls down a rebound in front of Norris' Gracie Kircher during the first half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
From left: Norris' Sydney Jelinek Crete, Madison Collier, and Brianna Stai cheer on their team as they take on Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Morgan Maly tries to dribble around Norris' Molly Ramsey during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris' Molly Ramsey tries to knock the ball away from Crete's Morgan Maly during the second half of a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Crete's Karlee Henning, No. 22, and Hannah Newton, No. 3, celebrate their overtime win over in a Norris Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
Norris Head Coach John Hagerman talks his to his players about to sub in against Crete during a Class B game of the Nebraska girls basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, March 05, 2020.
