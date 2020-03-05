LINCOLN — After briefly surrendering the lead in the third quarter, Beatrice fell back on its “next play” mentality.

Makenzie Hatcliff’s basket broke a 38-38 tie with 1:17 left in the third quarter and the Class B No. 4 Lady Orange found just enough offense to turn back No. 9 Platteview 51-47 Thursday night at the Devaney Center.

Beatrice coach Jalen Weeks said he was relieved to win a game that was every bit the dogfight he expected.

“Platteview is a very scrappy team,” said Weeks, whose team beat the Trojans 43-34 Dec. 27. “We knew it was going to be a battle when we knew we were going to draw them for the first round. They did a heck of a job. They’re not an easy team to prepare for and to play against.

“Both teams did a heck of a job — they emptied the tank tonight. I’m really proud of our girls for getting the job done.”

Makenzie Hatcliff (16 points, 11 rebounds) and Nevaeh Martinez (14 points, 10 rebounds) recorded double-doubles for Beatrice (21-3).

“(Hatcliff) is a tough, tough girl — she’s been battling some aches and some pains — and she came out and competed like a stud tonight,” Weeks said. “I’m also really, really proud of Nevaeh. She has worked her tail off and she’s probably had some of the best practices in the state from our district final game to yesterday, so she earned it.”

Allison Kuhl scored 18 points and Anna Koehler had 13 for the Trojans (16-9), who scored frequently on aggressive drives to the basket. Platteview’s pressure defense resulted in 14 turnovers as coach Gary Wood’s team refused to go away.

“That’s what we’ve done all year — we’ve had to. We’re not very tall,” Wood said. “It’s just in these kids’ DNA. They’re just tough kids and they fight hard.

“We’re also pretty fast, so from a strategic standpoint, you use what you’re good at and that’s our speed. I’m not the smartest coach in the world, but if I’ve got a bunch of speedsters, I’m going to try to make it a track meet.”

Carley Lenners added 12 points and seven boards for the Lady Orange, who led 30-23 early in the third quarter. However, Platteview responded with a 10-1 run to give the Trojans a 33-31 lead with 5:18 to play in the third.

“In every state tournament game I’ve been a part of, there’s always a lull to start the third quarter,” Wood said. “It’s with the fans and it’s a little bit of a weird thing — it’s a little bit longer of a halftime. I told the girls that if we could come out on fire and just attack, we could get back into this thing in the first 60 seconds.”

But Beatrice responded 8-1 run while holding Platteview without a field goal for nearly six minutes. The Trojans cut their deficit to two three times in the final 3:14, but couldn’t get over the hump despite the Lady Orange going 7 of 17 from the foul line in the fourth.

Beatrice was 11 of 26 overall at the line, but that was good enough to move the Lady Orange into Friday’s 3:45 p.m. semifinal.

“This year, we’ve been talking about staying in the moment and ‘next play,’ ” Weeks said. “You mess up, you’ve just got to say ‘next play.’ There are plenty of possessions in a basketball game and you can mess up in a few of them.

“I thought we did a heck of a job of just staying in the moment, realizing what the ultimate goal is and moving on to the next possession.”

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

1 of 48

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started