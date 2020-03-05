Class B: Defending champion Grand Island Northwest holds off Sidney

Grand Island Northwest's Whitney Brown shoots a free throw late in the game against Sidney.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN – One year later, Grand Island Northwest still has a knack for winning close games at the Class B state tournament.

Last year the Vikings claimed three single-digit wins on their way to a state title.

No. 3 Northwest did it again on Thursday, holding off Sidney for a 47-44 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena to extend its state tournament winning streak to 10 games.

“It took some toughness in the second half,” Vikings coach Russ Moerer said. “I thought that Sidney was a little tougher than us early. So when we came out after halftime, we played with that edge and picked the tempo back up. That was the big thing.

“In the first half we were good early, missed some looks, had some good looks and then the game kind of slowed to Sidney’s pace. We just needed to kick it back up to where we wanted to play it.”

Sidney rode 12 second-quarter points from junior forward Karly Sylvester on 6-for-6 shooting to a 22-16 halftime lead.

Northwest (22-5) used an early 8-0 run in the third quarter sparked by a 3-pointer from Skylee Nelson to go up 26-24.

The Vikings eventually led 38-31 with 6:25 remaining in the game, but the Lady Raiders (19-7) battled back to tie it three times down the stretch.

Claire Caspersen hit a pair of free throws with 51.7 seconds remaining to give Northwest the lead for good.

Whitney Brown added a free throw with 27.3 seconds left but missed a pair late. That gave Sidney a chance to race up the court, but Mattie Johnson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer missed.

“In the third quarter they hit a couple of threes to jump-start their offense a little bit,” Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “In the first half, I thought we did a pretty good job contesting. Whitney’s so tough, and we did a decent job on her.

“Give their kids credit, they knocked some threes down and gave them so momentum. We didn’t lay down. We came back a couple of times and had a shot to tie it, so I’m really proud of our girls putting themselves in a position against a really good team.”

Brown led Northwest with 14 points but was held to 3-for-16 shooting from the floor. Lauren Hauser added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Sylvester topped Sidney with 19 points while Nicole Birner chipped in 12.

Sidney (19-7)................9 13 7 15—44

Northwest (22-5)..........11 5 20 11—47

S: Madyson Johnston 7, Nicole Birner 12, Mattie Johnson 2, Karly Sylvester 19, Brynna Ross 4.

NW: Whitney Brown 14, Claire Caspersen 6, Lauren Hauser 10, Shanae Suttles 8, Skylee Nelson 3, Adriana Esquivel 6.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

1 of 22

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started