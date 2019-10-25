Chelsey Espinosa

KEARNEY, Neb. — Zach VanBrocklin eased up on himself but not the competition.

In staying undefeated against Class B competition, the Norris junior won his first state title Friday at Kearney Country Club.

“This is weird, but every (state) race I’ve ever ran until this year has been terrible," VanBrocklin said. “Last year I was favored to win. Was 15th. The year before, I was supposed to get top 10 and I was like 40th.

“This year, I just chilled out. I realized that it’s just a race.”

He broke away from defending champion Ryan Zavadil of Omaha Skutt in the final 1,000 meters to be Norris’ first individual champion.

Skutt won its third consecutive Class B team title. Besides Zavadil, Blake Manternach was fifth, Isaac Richards seventh, Alex Kennedy 14th and Alex Rice 16th.

Skutt’s 27 points, the best winning score in five years, led Lexington by 32 points. Seward was third at 82.

Hastings junior Chelsey Espinosa gave the city its second winner of the day. In the race after St. Cecilia freshman Alayna Vargas won Class D, Espinosa became the first from the Tigers to win since Shona Jones completed her career sweep in 1985.

“I was just trying to run," Espinosa said, explaining why she was having difficulty recounting the race. “It’s just preparation and hard work throughout the season."

Did she consider winning a possibility? She had won the UNK meet on the state meet course a month ago.

“Oh, no, no, no," Espinosa said. “I didn’t think of it as a possibility even today.”

Gering won its third Class B girls team title and first since 2006 as senior Tukker Romey, sophomore Shailee Patton and freshman Madison Seiler were the next three finishers behind Espinosa. Madison Herbel was the Bulldogs’ fourth runner as they scored 45 points to 72 for Omaha Skutt and 83 for Omaha Duchesne.

Each of the Omaha schools was looking for its first team title.

