LINCOLN — Morgan Maly scored the first points of overtime — in the third overtime — and Jayda Weyand went 4 for 4 at the line as No. 1 Crete beat Grand Island Northwest for the fourth time this season.
The Cardinals’ 48-47 win puts them in the 1 p.m. final Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena against the winner of the Beatrice-Scottsbluff semifinal.
Maly, bound for Creighton, had 22 points. Whitney Brown had 18 for Northwest.
Northwest trailed by 15 after giving up the first seven of the second half to the Cardinals, then rallied for a 42-42 tie with 2:51 left. Shanae Suttles made two free throws.
