Class B: Bradley Bennett leads Elkhorn Mount Michael past Wahoo

Wahoo's Thomas Waido, left, tries to stop Elkhorn Mount Michael's Joseph Chouinard from shooting.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — After a five-year absence, Elkhorn Mount Michael made a triumphant return Thursday to the boys state basketball tournament.

The Knights rolled to a 76-50 win over Wahoo in a Class B first-round game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mount Michael was making its first appearance since 2015 and posted its first tourney win since 2005.

A stingy defense that held the Warriors scoreless in the second quarter helped key the victory. The teams were tied at 17 late in the first quarter but Mount Michael scored the next 16 points, a run that lasted into the third quarter.

"The Wahoo offense is hard to guard," Knights coach Derrik Spooner said. "But our guys bought into our scouting reports."

The teams played Feb. 25 in subdistricts, with Mount Michael winning that game 69-58.

"We felt like we were ready to play anybody today," Spooner said. "We had a lot of nervous energy at the start but we settled down."

Wahoo trailed 21-17 after the first quarter but then it fell apart for the Warriors. They were 0 for 10 from the field in the second period and committed seven turnovers as the Knights carried a 30-17 lead into halftime.

"They are long and really athletic," Wahoo coach Kevin Scheef said. "And once we got stuck, we couldn't get unstuck."

The Warriors snapped their scoreless streak with 6:45 left in the third quarter when Thomas Waido sank a free throw. But Mount Michael kept pouring it on and led by 21 after the third quarter.

That advantage grew to 28 by late in the fourth.

Junior guard Bradley Bennett led the Knights with 23 points. He sank six of Mount Michael's nine 3-pointers.

Junior forward Kyle Pelan chipped in 14 points and junior guard Joseph Chouinard had 11. Junior forward Kaleb Brink scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Now fifth-ranked Mount Michael moves on to play top-ranked and undefeated Omaha Skutt in a 2 p.m. semifinal Friday.

"(Skutt coach) Kyle Jurgens always has his teams prepared," Spooner said. "We're happy that we get a chance to play them.'

Trevor Kasischke scored 15 points and Trey Scheef had 11 for Wahoo, which finishes the season 23-3.

Wahoo (23-3)...........................17 0 15 18—50

Elkhorn Mount Michael (22-5).....21 9 23 23—76

W: Gerardo Madrid 2, Triston Kenney 5, Braden Harris 3, Trey Scheef 11, Myles Simon 4, Trevor Kasischke 15, Thomas Waido 8, Andrew Waido 2.

EMM: Greg Gonzalez 4, Daniel Mondi 1, Joseph Bruggeman 3, Ethan Meduna 2, Airan Lopez 5, Joseph Chouinard 11, Parker Hottovy 3, Kyle Pelan 14, Bradley Bennett 23, Kaleb Brink 10.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament day one

1 of 24

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started