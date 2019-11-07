Norris volleyball

Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — After a first-round exit in last year’s state tournament, Class B No. 3 Norris was determined to stick around a little longer.

On Thursday, the Titans overcame deficits in the third and fourth sets to rally for a 25-14, 15-25, 27-25, 25-23 victory over No. 6 Platteview. Norris (27-9) advanced to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

“I think it’s just the heart and the desire that the girls have,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said of her team’s resiliency. “Last year, we came here and were done after one game, and they definitely wanted more than one game this year.

“We had too many errors at times, which allowed them to kind of build their leads, but I loved how our girls found a way to come back.”

After winning the second set to tie the match, Platteview (23-9) served for the set in the third at 24-23. However, two attack errors by the Trojans, a block by Kalli Kroeker and a kill by Molly Ramsey gave Norris a 2-1 advantage.

Platteview built leads of 7-1, 11-3 and 23-21 in the fourth set only to see the Titans fight back. A kill and a block by freshman Billie Kircher, sandwiched around two hitting errors, gave Norris the match.

Boesiger said last year’s three-set loss to Omaha Duchesne in the first round appeared to have some value this season.

“I think being here before helped,” Boesiger said. “We have a good six that had played here before last year and had that taste of it. I thought they did a really nice job of leading the team and the younger players.”

In her first state tournament match, Kircher led Norris with 15 kills and two blocks. Kroeker added 11 kills and four blocks. Maisie Boesiger recorded 45 assists, and Ramsey had 27 digs for the Titans, who had previously defeated Platteview in two sets Aug. 31. 

Platteview’s last appearance at state came in 2016. Trojans coach Shae Speth agreed that experience on a big stage might have been a factor in Norris’ favor.

“For a little while there, I think we tried to play it a little safe and we have talked about it all season that we’re not very good when we play it safe,” Speth said. “You want to play smart — that’s fine, but you also have to stay aggressive. We don’t have a lot of experience in big games and Norris has been here and I think that was a big thing.”

“We put ourselves in position to win every point and every set, but we just fell short at the end. I don’t think our girls ever gave up.”

Anna Koehler had a match-high 18 kills and three aces for Platteview. Jaedyn Parks added eight kills and three aces and Aubrey Staudt and Piper Hart had four blocks apiece for the Trojans.

Though four-time defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt awaits in the semifinal, coach Boesiger said the Titans won’t back off their goal to reach the championship match.

“Their goal is to be playing on Saturday — that’s really something that they want,” Boesiger said. “We’re going to have to play a lot more consistent and take care of the ball better on our side. We’re going to have to get the tempo of our offense going to compete against Skutt.”

Platteview (23-9) 14 25 25 23

Norris (27-9) 25 15 27 25

P (kills-aces-blocks): Anna Koehler 18-3-0, Halle Johnson 3-0-0, Aubrey Staudt 4-0-4, Jaedyn Parks 8-3-0, Kyra Gray 1-1-0, Piper Hart 6-0-4. Totals 41-7-8.

N: Sydney Jelinek 6-0-1, Maisie Boesiger 4-2-1, Kalli Kroeker 11-2-4, Billie Kircher 15-0-2, Ella Waters 8-0-1, Brianna Stai 7-0-4, Molly Ramsey 1-0-0. Totals 52-4-13.

Set assists: P (not available), N 50 (Boesiger 45, Ramsey 3, Madalyn Clauss 1, Lauren Zach 1).

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball day one

1 of 81