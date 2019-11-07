...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
LINCOLN — After a first-round exit in last year’s state tournament, Class B No. 3 Norris was determined to stick around a little longer.
On Thursday, the Titans overcame deficits in the third and fourth sets to rally for a 25-14, 15-25, 27-25, 25-23 victory over No. 6 Platteview. Norris (27-9) advanced to Friday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against No. 1 Omaha Skutt.
“I think it’s just the heart and the desire that the girls have,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said of her team’s resiliency. “Last year, we came here and were done after one game, and they definitely wanted more than one game this year.
“We had too many errors at times, which allowed them to kind of build their leads, but I loved how our girls found a way to come back.”
After winning the second set to tie the match, Platteview (23-9) served for the set in the third at 24-23. However, two attack errors by the Trojans, a block by Kalli Kroeker and a kill by Molly Ramsey gave Norris a 2-1 advantage.
Platteview built leads of 7-1, 11-3 and 23-21 in the fourth set only to see the Titans fight back. A kill and a block by freshman Billie Kircher, sandwiched around two hitting errors, gave Norris the match.
Boesiger said last year’s three-set loss to Omaha Duchesne in the first round appeared to have some value this season.
“I think being here before helped,” Boesiger said. “We have a good six that had played here before last year and had that taste of it. I thought they did a really nice job of leading the team and the younger players.”
In her first state tournament match, Kircher led Norris with 15 kills and two blocks. Kroeker added 11 kills and four blocks. Maisie Boesiger recorded 45 assists, and Ramsey had 27 digs for the Titans, who had previously defeated Platteview in two sets Aug. 31.
Platteview’s last appearance at state came in 2016. Trojans coach Shae Speth agreed that experience on a big stage might have been a factor in Norris’ favor.
“For a little while there, I think we tried to play it a little safe and we have talked about it all season that we’re not very good when we play it safe,” Speth said. “You want to play smart — that’s fine, but you also have to stay aggressive. We don’t have a lot of experience in big games and Norris has been here and I think that was a big thing.”
“We put ourselves in position to win every point and every set, but we just fell short at the end. I don’t think our girls ever gave up.”
Anna Koehler had a match-high 18 kills and three aces for Platteview. Jaedyn Parks added eight kills and three aces and Aubrey Staudt and Piper Hart had four blocks apiece for the Trojans.
Though four-time defending Class B champion Omaha Skutt awaits in the semifinal, coach Boesiger said the Titans won’t back off their goal to reach the championship match.
“Their goal is to be playing on Saturday — that’s really something that they want,” Boesiger said. “We’re going to have to play a lot more consistent and take care of the ball better on our side. We’re going to have to get the tempo of our offense going to compete against Skutt.”
Platteview (23-9) 14 25 25 23
Norris (27-9) 25 15 27 25
P (kills-aces-blocks): Anna Koehler 18-3-0, Halle Johnson 3-0-0, Aubrey Staudt 4-0-4, Jaedyn Parks 8-3-0, Kyra Gray 1-1-0, Piper Hart 6-0-4. Totals 41-7-8.
Set assists: P (not available), N 50 (Boesiger 45, Ramsey 3, Madalyn Clauss 1, Lauren Zach 1).
1 of 81
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka, left, and Katherine Galligan collide as they return a serve against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch races to keep the volleyball in bounds as assistant coaches clear the bench to get out of her way against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka watches the ball fly through the air against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball against Northwest Claire Caspersen and Lauren Hauser during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch embrace after defeating Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate as they eliminate Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate as they eliminate Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Erica Fenn delivers a serve to Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lauren Anderson bumps a pass against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Sadie Millard delivers a spike against Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West During the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview and Norris complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Ava Legrand and her teammates celebrate their quarterfinal sweep against Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South celebrate their quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi makes a kill against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka, left, and Katherine Galligan collide as they return a serve against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch races to keep the volleyball in bounds as assistant coaches clear the bench to get out of her way against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwest's Macey Bosard and Sophia McKinney dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Atley Carey and Annika Evans fumble the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Kelsey Perrotto dives for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein celebrates with her team during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Northwest's Sophia McKinney and Macey Bosard dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch serves against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka watches the ball fly through the air against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin sets the ball against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks hits the ball over the net against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook watches the Class A state volleyball quarterfinal featuring Papio South and Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates winning the match against Northwest during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball against Northwest Claire Caspersen and Lauren Hauser during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Mattie Johnson reacts after a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Mary Taylor serves the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Sarah Wamsley and Alecca Campbell colide while diving for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Alecca Campbell and Sarah Wamsley collide while diving for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Alecca Campbell goes up against Duchesne's Caroline Ortman during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's student section cheers during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Kobie Patten celebrates a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Brynna Ross and Sarah Wamsley both dive for a ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
An NSAA official holds a ball for a timeout during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Mary Taylor jumps in the air after a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne celebrates a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Millard South bench celebrates scoring a point against Pius X during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pius X's Carly Rodaway celebrates scoring a point against Millard South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison MacTaggart returns a serve against Pius X during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Samantha Steele returns a serve against Pius X during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.