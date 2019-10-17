HASTINGS, Neb. — With a glut of home runs landing beyond the temporary fences around the Smith Softball Complex, it was refreshing to see a genuine pitcher’s duel Thursday in the winners bracket of the Class B state tournament.
Two of the state’s best pitchers were at their best in No. 2-ranked Beatrice’s 1-0 victory over No. 4 Wayne. The only run came in the sixth inning. Beatrice ace Addison Barnard had 11 strikeouts, while Wayne star Tori Kniesche responded with 16 strikeouts.
At stake was a guaranteed berth in Friday’s 2 p.m. championship game. Beatrice will play either Wayne or Seward, the squad that survived a run through the elimination bracket.
Wayne and Seward will play an elimination game at 11:30 a.m. Friday for the other spot in the final. Five teams were eliminated Thursday, including season-long No. 1-ranked Omaha Skutt, which lost its second game to Seward in as many days.
After losing 7-1 Wednesday to the seventh-ranked Bluejays, Skutt led the rematch 2-1 heading into the seventh inning. A one-out double to left field by Haley Marshall brought home Jordin Battaglia with the tying run before Grace Hamling came home on the throw to third base for what proved to be the winning run.
A single to center field by pitcher Sydney Parra — whose change-up baffled Skutt batters in both games — brought home Marshall for the final run.
Hastings, Omaha Gross, Crete and Norris were the other teams that saw their championship dreams dashed on the tournament’s second day.
An in-game adjustment to how Kniesche was pitching to the Beatrice batters helped the Lady Orange scratch out the run they needed to secure the victory in the winners bracket final.
“The first three innings, we went after her just to make her throw a bunch of pitches and see what we could see,” Beatrice coach Gary Lytle said. “We changed our philosophy a little bit and backed up in the box and did a few things different.”
That adjustment helped the Lady Orange put the ball in play more often than they were able to in the early innings. Through the first three innings, Beatrice had just one player get on base — Olivia Aden coaxed a two-out walk from Kniesche in the first inning.
Kniesche struck out the side in each of the first three innings, and Beatrice’s first out of the fourth inning was Kniesche’s 10th strikeout. Aden followed with a double to right field, Hannah Lytle reached on an error and a pair of Beatrice groundouts ended the inning.
“Tori Kniesche is an excellent pitcher,” Lytle said. “It’s great for our girls to compete out here, not be intimidated by that and find a way to win. She threw a lot of strikes, came at us with some good pitches.”
After Beatrice went three up, three down in the fifth, the Lady Orange broke through in the sixth.
Barnard, a sprinter for the Lady Orange track team in the spring, led off with a double down the third-base line.
Second baseman Whitney Schwisow then laid down a bunt that crossed up the Wayne defense. The result was a double that never reached the grass, and Barnard raced home for the lone run of the game.
“We were throwing a lot of up and in, a lot of in on bunts, and they decided they saw some rotation we had that we were going early to the bases,” Wayne coach Rob Sweetland said. “They finally executed on it. They were trying to do it earlier. When it happened again, we just weren’t in the right place.”
Now Beatrice is one win away from its first state softball championship in 16 years after finishing as runner-up to Elkhorn last season.
“It’s not often that you get this opportunity,” coach Lytle said. “It’s our second year in a row to be in the situation and play for the title. You never know if and when you’ll have that opportunity again. Just relax, enjoy the moment and see what happens.”
Wayne (32-3)............000 000 0—0 5 2
Beatrice (32-4).........000 001 x—1 3 1
W: Addison Barnard (18-4). L: Tori Kniesche (27-3). 2B: B, Addison Barnard, Olivia Aden, Whitney Schwisow.
Seward (23-14)............001 000 3—4 11 1
Omaha Skutt (29-4)........000 020 0—2 5 1
W: Sydney Parra (20-14). L: Ruby Meylan (10-3). 2B: S, Haley Marshall; Annabelle Newcomer, Emily Swoboda.
Norris (21-9).................000 002 07—9 12 1
Omaha Gross (21-9).......020 000 01—3 5 3
W: Alexis Wiggins (13-7). L: Jenna Skradski (7-4). 2B: N, Wiggins, Olivia Ozenbaugh; OG, Rachel Jacobson, Rosemary Brokke. HR: N, Taylor McMurray, Ozenbaugh.
Omaha Skutt (28-3)........300 015 2—11 10 1
Hastings (28-9)..............400 013 0— 8 10 3
W: Hannah Camenzind (11-0). L: Elle Douglas (18-7). 2B: OS, Alexa Rose, Lauren Camenzind, Annabelle Newcomer, Sophia Hoffmann; H, Mckinsey Long, Kaelan Schultz, Faith Molina. 3B: OS, Emma Spizzirri. HR: Molina 2.
Omaha Skutt (29-3)...........101 001 1—4 4 3
Crete (30-6).....................000 020 0—2 4 5
W: Hannah Camenzind (12-0). L: Alexis Mach (29-6). HR: OS, Lauren Camenzind, Ruby Meylan.
Norris (21-10)..............020 00— 2 10 6
Seward (22-14)...........352 1x—11 7 1
W: Sydney Parra (19-14). L: Alexis Wiggins (13-8). 2B: N, Taylor McMurray; S, Jordin Battaglia. HR: N, Carli Kohout.
