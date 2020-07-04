Omaha Skutt’s athletic director let out a “Wow” when told it was the first time the SkyHawks swept the Class B All-Sports Awards.
Then Donn Kasner asked if any Class B school had done it before.
Yes, with an asterisk.
In 1982, Lincoln Pius X tied Sidney for the girls title while winning the boys and combined boys-girls crowns.
“We had a great fall sports and a good winter one, and wish we could have carried over to the spring,” Kasner said. “Heading into the spring, I think boys soccer, girls soccer and boys golf could have been viewed as the favorites or right up there.”
Despite the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring sports, the SkyHawks still topped the century mark in scoring.
With four state championships, they outscored Hastings 111-65.5 in the combined standings. The Skutt boys, with three titles, led Hastings 71.5-49 and the girls, with a volleyball title, nosed out Beatrice 39.5-34.5.
Six of Skutt’s seven fall sports teams finished no worse than fourth. Football repeated as an undefeated state champion, volleyball won its Class B record fifth in a row and boys cross country won its third straight. Girls cross country was Class B runner-up, boys tennis was third and softball was fourth in the final World-Herald ratings.
“It will be tough to duplicate the fall we had,” Kasner said. “Football has won 26 in a row, volleyball will be going for six (titles) in a row and boys cross country for four. Boys tennis has its whole lineup returning and softball will be up there with three big juniors coming back.”
In winter sports, Skutt was state champion in boys basketball and runner-up in wrestling.
Skutt hoped its baseball team could have used the new synthetic turf infield this spring, but the school-fed American Legion team got on it first this summer. The SkyHawks’ varsity coaching staff will remain intact for next year, Kasner said.
“We’re just trying to get everything opened back up,” he said. “We have the state soccer all-star games and the Metro Coaches basketball all-star games here this month. We’re just excited to get kids back on campus, keep them safe and make it happen.”
Skutt has won 11 Class B combined titles, including the past two, and 12 in boys, including three straight. Skutt’s girls finally got to the top after being second in 2009, 2010, 2011 and last year.
Hastings had one of its best athletic years ever. The Tigers were runner-up for the overall award for the first time since 1971, when they were in Class A and the award was for boys sports only (girls were added in 1978). In boys, it’s the school’s first runner-up finish since 1995.
Norris had its first top-three finish in the overall standings and its third-place finish in girls was the Titans’ best since being runner-up in 1995.
Omaha Roncalli’s third-place finish in boys was its best since the Crimson Pride were runner-up in 1984. Beatrice’s runner-up finish in girls was the Lady Orange’s best since they were runners-up in 2004 after winning in 1993.
Millard North fans (from left) Tate Etzelmiller, Lindsey Hyland, Ryker Etzelmiller and Katie Etzelmiller cheer as the starting lineup is announced as the team prepares to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
