The boys basketball team was one of four state champions for Omaha Skutt. The SkyHawks also won titles in football, volleyball and boys cross country.

Omaha Skutt’s athletic director let out a “Wow” when told it was the first time the SkyHawks swept the Class B All-Sports Awards.

Then Donn Kasner asked if any Class B school had done it before.

Yes, with an asterisk.

In 1982, Lincoln Pius X tied Sidney for the girls title while winning the boys and combined boys-girls crowns.

“We had a great fall sports and a good winter one, and wish we could have carried over to the spring,” Kasner said. “Heading into the spring, I think boys soccer, girls soccer and boys golf could have been viewed as the favorites or right up there.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring sports, the SkyHawks still topped the century mark in scoring.

With four state championships, they outscored Hastings 111-65.5 in the combined standings. The Skutt boys, with three titles, led Hastings 71.5-49 and the girls, with a volleyball title, nosed out Beatrice 39.5-34.5.

Six of Skutt’s seven fall sports teams finished no worse than fourth. Football repeated as an undefeated state champion, volleyball won its Class B record fifth in a row and boys cross country won its third straight. Girls cross country was Class B runner-up, boys tennis was third and softball was fourth in the final World-Herald ratings.

“It will be tough to duplicate the fall we had,” Kasner said. “Football has won 26 in a row, volleyball will be going for six (titles) in a row and boys cross country for four. Boys tennis has its whole lineup returning and softball will be up there with three big juniors coming back.”

In winter sports, Skutt was state champion in boys basketball and runner-up in wrestling.

Skutt hoped its baseball team could have used the new synthetic turf infield this spring, but the school-fed American Legion team got on it first this summer. The SkyHawks’ varsity coaching staff will remain intact for next year, Kasner said.

“We’re just trying to get everything opened back up,” he said. “We have the state soccer all-star games and the Metro Coaches basketball all-star games here this month. We’re just excited to get kids back on campus, keep them safe and make it happen.”

Skutt has won 11 Class B combined titles, including the past two, and 12 in boys, including three straight. Skutt’s girls finally got to the top after being second in 2009, 2010, 2011 and last year.

Hastings had one of its best athletic years ever. The Tigers were runner-up for the overall award for the first time since 1971, when they were in Class A and the award was for boys sports only (girls were added in 1978). In boys, it’s the school’s first runner-up finish since 1995.

Norris had its first top-three finish in the overall standings and its third-place finish in girls was the Titans’ best since being runner-up in 1995.

Omaha Roncalli’s third-place finish in boys was its best since the Crimson Pride were runner-up in 1984. Beatrice’s runner-up finish in girls was the Lady Orange’s best since they were runners-up in 2004 after winning in 1993.

Combined boys-girls: Omaha Skutt 111, Hastings 65.5, Norris 56, Wahoo 55, Scottsbluff 55, Grand Island NW 52.5, Waverly 44.5, Bennington 41.5, Beatrice 39, Aurora 38.25, Gering 35, Omaha Duchesne 33, Omaha Roncalli 32, Crete 29, Elkhorn MM 29, Seward 29, Sidney 24, York 21, Platteview 18, Lexington 16.75, Alliance 8, Ralston 7.75, McCook 7, Omaha Gross 5, Nebraska City 4, Blair 3, Plattsmouth 3, Omaha Mercy 0, Schuyler 0.

Boys: Omaha Skutt 71.5, Hastings 49, Omaha Roncalli 32, Wahoo 30, Scottsbluff 30, Elkhorn MM 29, Bennington 25.5, Grand Island NW 24.5, Aurora 22.25, Norris 22, Waverly 21, Gering 16, Seward 10, York 10, Lexington 9.75, Sidney 8, Alliance 8, McCook 7, Ralston 6.75, Beatrice 4.5, Plattsmouth 3, Omaha Gross 2, Blair 2.

Girls: Omaha Skutt 39.5, Beatrice 34.5, Norris 34, Omaha Duchesne 33, Crete 29, Grand Island NW 28, Wahoo 25, Scottsbluff 25, Waverly 23.5, Gering 19, Seward 19, Platteview 18, Aurora 16, Sidney 16, Hastings 12.5, York 11, Bennington 10, Lexington 7, Nebraska City 4, Omaha Gross 3, Blair 1, Ralston 1

CLASS B STATE CHAMPIONS

Girls golf, Scottsbluff. Boys tennis, York. Softball, Wayne. Cross country, Gering girls, Skutt boys. Volleyball, Skutt. Football, Skutt. Wrestling, Hastings. Basketball, Crete girls, Skutt boys. Spring sports canceled by coronavirus pandemic.

