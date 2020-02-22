...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
Omaha Burke's Jakason Burks, right, wrestles Millard South's Conor Knopick during Class A 132 pound championship.
Five weeks earlier, Conor Knopick was laying in a hospital bed with his Millard South teammates around him.
On Saturday, they all stood on top of a podium, surrounded by gold.
Knopick and the Class A No. 1 Patriots punctuated a dominating weekend at state with five individual champions as part of a second straight team title, the program’s fifth in six seasons.
“Unbelievable,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said.
And Knopick was the poster child.
The second-ranked junior sprung an upset on two-time state champion Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke, using an overtime reversal for a 4-2 win in the 132-pound final. It was a much different ending than the previous meeting between the two — a Metro Conference tournament title match that saw Knopick injured and carried off on a stretcher.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever get that image out of my mind,” Olson said of Knopick laying face down, unable to move. “That’s the scariest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Said Knopick: “I knew how much my team was there for me that night.”
It seemed like a distant memory Saturday after watching Knopick stand toe-to-toe and come out on top against Burks, an Oklahoma State signee. That was less than 24 hours after beating another state champ — North Platte’s Darian Diaz — in Friday night’s semifinal.
“He deserved it,” Olson said of Knopick’s triumph. “The way he moves and his speed and (being) able to fend off a Division I talent like Jakason is something else. And it’s nothing you can really practice for honestly. That’s just natural.”
Teammates Caleb Coyle (113 pounds), Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145) and Isaac Trumble (285) each left the CHI Health Center with state titles in tow.
The top-ranked Taylor started things with a 17-6 major decision over No. 3 Alex Iizarry of Papillion-La Vista South. Taylor was clinical in working eight takedowns in the match.
“He showed that he was the best guy in the state,” Olson said. “His speed and athleticism is second to none. He’s incredible.”
Trumble, the senior heavyweight who moved up from 220 one week earlier, capped perhaps the most impressive postseason run the state has witnessed with his first-period pin of second-ranked Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside. In seven matches since the bump in weight class - three at districts, four at state - the North Carolina State commit notched seven pins, including two over Haberman.
“Once he gets a takedown it’s hard to get away from him,” Olson said.
The other three Patriot wins all had a bit of drama, starting with fourth-ranked Coyle outlasting No. 3 Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East 4-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker. Knopick followed with his late heroics and Antoniak capped Millard South’s weekend in a 3-1 sudden victory win over Papillion-La Vista’s Cody Niemiec.
The five state champions were a school record, part of 10 medalists for the Patriots. Olson called Saturday’s performance the “best round of wrestling I have ever witnessed.”
And it was a complete effort, Knopick said.
“We had a couple guys up, a couple of guys down, but we had guys come back and we all had each other’s back. It was all one big team.”
