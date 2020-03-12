LINCOLN – Fouled with 5.5 seconds left, Omaha South’s Ty Griggs made two free throws to take the lead and Omaha Central’s Max Polk watched his jumper at the buzzer spin around and around and out.
No. 5 South’s 48-47 victory over the state’s No. 1 team sends it to Friday’s 8:45 p.m. semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena against tournament favorite and No. 2-ranked Millard North.
LaTrell Wrightsell led Central with 22 points. Skyler Wilson had 16 of his 18 in the first half for defending champion South.
