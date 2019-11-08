Class A: Top-ranked Bellevue West earns quarterfinal win over defending champion Omaha Burke

Jay Ducker tied the Class A career touchdown record with 104. Zavier Betts got the Class A all-time touchdown receiving record with 45. And Bellevue West got its most impressive win of a flawless season, a resounding 48-0 thumping of No. 4 Omaha Burke.
The top-ranked Thunderbirds (11-0) came in outscoring foes 54.2- 3.5, but they were tired of the perception they’d faced a weak schedule — West’s previous best win was 35-13 over No. 8 Elkhorn South.
A slow first quarter picked up quickly in the second as West rolled to a 27-0 halftime lead. The outcome was never in doubt for the Thunderbirds, who advance to the semifinals against Millard West winner.
Betts had four receptions for 111 yards, including an 87-yard score and Ducker, who tied former Omaha North running back Calvin Strong's Class A mark, added 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns with 38 receiving yards and two additional scores. Ducker trails former Elkhorn South running back Moses Bryant's 11-man record of 105.
The defending champion Bulldogs finish 9-2.
Burke takes the field before their Class A state quarterfinal playoff game on Friday in Bellevue.
