Class A: Top-ranked Bellevue West earns quarterfinal win over defending champion Omaha Burke

Bellevue West's Jay Ducker had four total touchdowns — two rushing, two receiving — in the Thunderbirds' win.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Jay Ducker tied the Class A career touchdown record with 104. Zavier Betts got the Class A all-time touchdown receiving record with 45. And Bellevue West got its most impressive win of a flawless season, a resounding 48-0 thumping of No. 4 Omaha Burke.

The top-ranked Thunderbirds (11-0) came in outscoring foes 54.2- 3.5, but they were tired of the perception they’d faced a weak schedule — West’s previous best win was 35-13 over No. 8 Elkhorn South.

A slow first quarter picked up quickly in the second as West rolled to a 27-0 halftime lead. The outcome was never in doubt for the Thunderbirds, who advance to the semifinals against Millard West winner.

Betts had four receptions for 111 yards, including an 87-yard score and Ducker, who tied former Omaha North running back Calvin Strong's Class A mark, added 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns with 38 receiving yards and two additional scores. Ducker trails former Elkhorn South running back Moses Bryant's 11-man record of 105.

The defending champion Bulldogs finish 9-2.

Photos: Bellevue West takes on Burke in state quarterfinals

1 of 13

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription