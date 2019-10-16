...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.7 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 26.8 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
SOFTBALL
Class A state softball: Jordyn Bahl's no-hitter leads Papillion-La Vista to first-round win
HASTINGS, Neb. — Papillion-La Vista quickly took care of business Wednesday with a 10-0, four-inning victory over Millard West in the first round of the Class A state softball tournament.
The No. 1-ranked Monarchs got home runs from Brooke Dumont, Kate Voisin and Jordyn Bahl at the Smith Softball Complex. Bahl struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced in her latest no-hitter.
Papio will play Gretna on Wednesday evening in a winner’s bracket game after the Dragons rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Millard South 12-7. It was the first time the Patriots have lost in the first round since 2015.
Elkhorn advanced to the second round with a 13-5, five-inning victory over defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest. The Antlers, who won the Class B title in 2018, finished the game with a walk-off grand slam by Camryn Cramer.
That was the second home run for Cramer, who had a two-run blast to right field in the first inning to help the Antlers build a 3-1 lead. Elkhorn scored eight runs in the fifth inning.
The Antlers will play Omaha Marian in Wednesday night’s other winner’s bracket game. The Crusaders defeated Lincoln North Star 12-6 after beginning a rally from a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, the No. 3-ranked Marian scored five runs in the fifth — two via bases-loaded walks and three on a two-out triple to left field by first baseman Katrina Palmer.
Millard West (20-12)..............000 0 – 0 0 1
Papillion-La Vista (33-0).......213 4 – 10 10 1
W-Jordyn Bahl (24-0). L-Rylee Johnson (4-1). 2B-PLV, Mia Jarecki, Kaylee Wagner. HR-PLV, Brooke Dumont, Kate Voisin, Bahl.
