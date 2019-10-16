HASTINGS, Neb. — Papillion-La Vista quickly took care of business Wednesday with a 10-0, four-inning victory over Millard West in the first round of the Class A state softball tournament.

The No. 1-ranked Monarchs got home runs from Brooke Dumont, Kate Voisin and Jordyn Bahl at the Smith Softball Complex. Bahl struck out nine of the 12 batters she faced in her latest no-hitter.

Papio will play Gretna on Wednesday evening in a winner’s bracket game after the Dragons rallied for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Millard South 12-7. It was the first time the Patriots have lost in the first round since 2015.

Elkhorn advanced to the second round with a 13-5, five-inning victory over defending Class A champion Lincoln Southwest. The Antlers, who won the Class B title in 2018, finished the game with a walk-off grand slam by Camryn Cramer.

That was the second home run for Cramer, who had a two-run blast to right field in the first inning to help the Antlers build a 3-1 lead. Elkhorn scored eight runs in the fifth inning.

The Antlers will play Omaha Marian in Wednesday night’s other winner’s bracket game. The Crusaders defeated Lincoln North Star 12-6 after beginning a rally from a 5-2 deficit in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After scoring three runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game, the No. 3-ranked Marian scored five runs in the fifth — two via bases-loaded walks and three on a two-out triple to left field by first baseman Katrina Palmer.

Millard West (20-12)..............000 0 – 0 0 1

Papillion-La Vista (33-0).......213 4 – 10 10 1

W-Jordyn Bahl (24-0). L-Rylee Johnson (4-1). 2B-PLV, Mia Jarecki, Kaylee Wagner. HR-PLV, Brooke Dumont, Kate Voisin, Bahl.

Gretna (25-8)...............001 103 7 – 12 10 1

Millard South (25-9)......102 013 0 – 7 9 0

W-Grace Buffington (14-5). L-Desaree Cuevas (6-4). 2B-MS, Damaris Cuevas. HR-G, Jayden Haley, Faith Mills, Billie Andrews, Jenna Marshall, Kalee Higdon, Nyleigh Carbaugh; MS, Abby Gerdes (2), Madisyn Hays (2).

Lincoln North Star (28-11).......013 100 0 – 6 13 3

Omaha Marian (22-5).............002 352 x – 12 8 1

W-Maddia Groff (18-2). L-Alexis Hubbard (10-7). 2B-LNS, Halie Gibson; OM, Rylinn Groff, Tatum Villotta, Katrina Palmer. HR-LNS, Carly Dembowski, Gibson, Alivya Bollen, Lyndsey Roth.

Lincoln Southwest (27-9)......102 02 – 5 8 5

Elkhorn (28-3)....................300 28 – 13 9 0

W-Kelsey Kobza (17-5). L-Sydney Nuismer (26-3). 2B-LSW, Abbie Squier, Taylor Fritz; E, Sydney Palmer. HR-LSW, Squier; E, Payton Cooley, Ella Dalton, Camryn Cramer (2).

Photos: Every Nebraska high school athlete of the year since 1995

1 of 39

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

steven.beideck@aol.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription