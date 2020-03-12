LINCOLN — Saint Thomas sank a short jumper with six seconds left Thursday to lift Millard North to a 62-60 win over Papillion-La Vista South at the boys state basketball tournament.
The Titans had tied the game on a 3-pointer by Graham Cassoutt with 48 seconds left. The Mustangs ran down the clock until Thomas drove the lane and hit his shot.
Papio South had time for a desperation shot at the buzzer from half court but it was off the mark.
Hunter Sallis scored 20 points to pace Millard North.
