Papio South

Papillion-La Vista South celebrates winning the Class A state volleyball championship over Gretna.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South defeated Gretna 27-25, 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 15-7 on Saturday night to capture the Class A championship at the state volleyball tournament.

Ava LeGrand had 21 kills to lead the Titans, who captured their fourth title and first since 2012. The victory denied the Dragons their first championship.

Sophie Hendrix had 13 kills for 23-17 Papio South, which entered the eight-team tourney as the No. 7 seed.

Emma Prentice had 20 kills to lead Gretna, which finishes 28-11.

» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.

Photos: 2019 Nebraska state volleyball championship day

1 of 69

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH