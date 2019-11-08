LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Pius X 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 on Friday night to advance to the Class A final of the state volleyball tournament.
The seventh-seeded Titans will play fourth-seeded Gretna in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.
The third-seeded Thunderbolts finish the season 30-7.
» Get the full story later tonight on NEPrepZone.com or in tomorrow's print editions.
