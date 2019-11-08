Papio South

Papillion-La Vista South's Sophie Hendrix celebrates a point against Lincoln Pius X. The Titans defeated Thunderbolts to advance to the state final.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Papillion-La Vista South defeated Lincoln Pius X 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 on Friday night to advance to the Class A final of the state volleyball tournament.

The seventh-seeded Titans will play fourth-seeded Gretna in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Center.

The third-seeded Thunderbolts finish the season 30-7.

