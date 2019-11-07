...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Papio South celebrate their quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
LINCOLN — Papillion La Vista- South’s first-round upset of second-ranked Elkhorn South on Thursday may have surprised some people.
Titans coach Katie Wright wasn’t one of them.
“I have known what they were capable of from the beginning,” Wright said. “It’s just a matter of putting it all together.
“It has taken us some time, but we are peaking at the moment we need to. Everybody is just doing their job. That’s kind of what it takes.”
Owners of a 15-16 record after going 1-3 at the Omaha Skutt Invitational on Oct. 12, No. 8 Papio South continued its strong closing run with a 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Titans (21-17) have won six of seven on their way to Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
“When you take some losses, but you’re still pretty good, I think you learn a lot,” Wright said. “They’ve learned to fight through being down.
“I couldn’t be happier. I’m just very, very proud of the character that they’ve shown and, more importantly, the people that they are and the growth that they’ve achieved over the season.”
Sophie Hendrix had 14 kills and three blocks to lead Papio South. Ava Legrand had 15 assists and Ashlyn Dierks added 12.
Despite a 39-36 deficit in total kills, the Titans had 13 blocks, including five by Emma O’Neill. Five Papio South players reached double digits in digs: Delanie Vallinch (25), Hendrix (22), Ava LeGrand (19), Ashlyn Dierks (16) and Andjelija Petrovic (14).
Wright said solid defense is Papio South’s calling card.
“We talk about staying the course all the time,” Wright said. “We let the other team make the error. We just get the ball back over. We play with patience until it’s our turn to put a ball away.”
Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter said the Titans’ defense was the difference.
“We had to restrategize the shots that we could take, and they dug pretty much everything — their defense was playing out of their minds,” said Potter, whose team beat the Titans in two sets Sept. 21.
Ibi Green recorded 15 kills, Kylie Weeks had 10 kills and Madison Woodin had 36 assists and 16 digs for Elkhorn South (29-8). Weeks, Galligan and Brilee Wieseler had 13 digs apiece for the Storm.
Elkhorn South led 15-10 in the third set before Papio South rallied to take a 22-19 lead. The Storm cut it to 22-21 on a kill by Green, but two attack errors and a Breckyn Moore kill helped the Titans finish the sweep.
“We knew Elkhorn South was capable of coming back after two (set) losses,” Wright said. “We expected them to fight and we know that they have got some really great players, but we also knew what our game plan was, and I think we stuck to it.”
Elkhorn South (29-8) 21 24 21
Papillion-La Vista South (21-17) 25 25 25
ES (kills-aces-blocks): Estella Zatechka 0-0-0, Kylie Weeks 10-1-0, Katherine Galligan 0-0-0, Brilee Wieseler 4-0-0, Mia Mroczek 0-0-0, Madison Woodin 0-1-3, Lexiss Booth 5-0-1, Rylee Gray 5-1-0, Kaitlin Thiebauth 0-0-3, Ibi Green 15-0-2. Totals 39-3-10.
PLVS: Ashlyn Dierks 1-1-0, Delaine Vallinch 0-0-0, Breckyn Moore 5-0-1, Aliah Clarke 0-0-3, Harlei Cole 0-0-0, Stella Adeyemi 7-0-0, Andjelija Petrovic 0-0-0, Emma O’Neill 2-0-5, Ava Legrand 7-0-1, Margaret Madden 0-0-0, Sophie Hendrix 14-1-3. Totals 36-3-13.
Set assists: ES 39 (Woodin 36, Zatechka 3), PLVS 36 (Legrand 15, Dierks 12, Vallinch 7, Petrovic 1, Madden 1).
1 of 81
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka, left, and Katherine Galligan collide as they return a serve against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch races to keep the volleyball in bounds as assistant coaches clear the bench to get out of her way against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka watches the ball fly through the air against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball against Northwest Claire Caspersen and Lauren Hauser during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch embrace after defeating Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate as they eliminate Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate as they eliminate Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Erica Fenn delivers a serve to Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lauren Anderson bumps a pass against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Sadie Millard delivers a spike against Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West During the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview and Norris complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Ava Legrand and her teammates celebrate their quarterfinal sweep against Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South celebrate their quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi makes a kill against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka, left, and Katherine Galligan collide as they return a serve against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch races to keep the volleyball in bounds as assistant coaches clear the bench to get out of her way against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwest's Macey Bosard and Sophia McKinney dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Atley Carey and Annika Evans fumble the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Kelsey Perrotto dives for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein celebrates with her team during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Northwest's Sophia McKinney and Macey Bosard dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch serves against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka watches the ball fly through the air against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin sets the ball against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks hits the ball over the net against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook watches the Class A state volleyball quarterfinal featuring Papio South and Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates winning the match against Northwest during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball against Northwest Claire Caspersen and Lauren Hauser during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Mattie Johnson reacts after a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Mary Taylor serves the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Sarah Wamsley and Alecca Campbell colide while diving for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Alecca Campbell and Sarah Wamsley collide while diving for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Alecca Campbell goes up against Duchesne's Caroline Ortman during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's student section cheers during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Kobie Patten celebrates a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Sidney's Brynna Ross and Sarah Wamsley both dive for a ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
An NSAA official holds a ball for a timeout during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne's Mary Taylor jumps in the air after a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Duchesne celebrates a kill during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Millard South bench celebrates scoring a point against Pius X during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pius X's Carly Rodaway celebrates scoring a point against Millard South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Madison MacTaggart returns a serve against Pius X during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Samantha Steele returns a serve against Pius X during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.