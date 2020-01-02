Millard South may have been missing pieces Thursday night, but the Class A No. 1 Patriots didn’t miss a beat.

Wins in four of the first five matches — all with bonus points — set the pace, and a hammer at the end put the nail in the coffin of Millard South’s 46-25 dual victory over Hastings, Class B’s top-ranked team.

Sixth-ranked heavyweight Connor Hoy got things going with a first-period pin before teammates Caleb Coyle (ranked No. 2 at 113), Joel Adams (No. 3 at 120) and Aiden Robertson tacked on a pair of falls and a technical fall to push the Patriots’ lead to 23-6.

Hastings got a win from fourth-ranked Bryce Brown at 132, a major decision out of 145-pound Jeff Samuelson and a 6-4 victory from No. 1 Izaak Hunsley in the match at 160.

But in between it was a technical fall by top-ranked Tyler Antoniak at 138 and a first-period pin from No. 4 Scott Robertson at 152 that kept the Tigers at bay.

When Damen Pape — ranked No. 1 in Class B at 182 — earned a 24-second pin, it brought Hastings to within striking distance at 34-25. But a forfeit to Chris Wortman at 195 and nationally ranked 220-pound Isaac Trumble’s first-period fall slammed the door shut for the Patriots.

Both teams were without major weapons in their respective lineups. Millard South won despite missing a pair of No. 1 wrestlers — Conor Knopick at 132 and 145-pound Antrell Taylor. The Hastings lineup was void of ranked starters Landon Weidner, Mason Brumbaugh and Evan Morara.

285: Connor Hoy, Millard South, pinned Nick Tullis, Hastings, 1:05. 106: Markus Miller. Hastings, pinned Bryce Jackson, Millard South, 3:20. 113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, tech fall Hunter Anderson, Hastings, 21-6. 120: Joel Adams, Millard South, pinned Dalton Hansen, Hastings, 3:56. 126: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pinned Elijah Johnson, Hastings, 1:14. 132: Bryce Brown, Hastings, dec. Garrett Carbullido, Millard South, 11-4. 138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, tech fall Austin Yohe, Hastings, 19-4. 145: Jett Samuelson, Hastings, maj. dec Hunter Randolph, Millard South, 13-5. 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South, pinned Brayden Lockling, Hastings, 1:40. 160: Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, dec. Blake Smith, Millard South, 6-4. 170: Jackson Phelps, Hastings, dec. Alex White, Millard South, 5-3, OT. 182: Damen Pape, Hastings, pinned JJ Latenser, Millard South, :24. 195: Chris Wortman, Millard South, won by forfeit. 220: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, pinned Blake Davis, Hastings, 1:51.

