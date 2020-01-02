Millard South may have been missing pieces Thursday night, but the Class A No. 1 Patriots didn’t miss a beat.
Wins in four of the first five matches — all with bonus points — set the pace, and a hammer at the end put the nail in the coffin of Millard South’s 46-25 dual victory over Hastings, Class B’s top-ranked team.
Sixth-ranked heavyweight Connor Hoy got things going with a first-period pin before teammates Caleb Coyle (ranked No. 2 at 113), Joel Adams (No. 3 at 120) and Aiden Robertson tacked on a pair of falls and a technical fall to push the Patriots’ lead to 23-6.
Hastings got a win from fourth-ranked Bryce Brown at 132, a major decision out of 145-pound Jeff Samuelson and a 6-4 victory from No. 1 Izaak Hunsley in the match at 160.
But in between it was a technical fall by top-ranked Tyler Antoniak at 138 and a first-period pin from No. 4 Scott Robertson at 152 that kept the Tigers at bay.
When Damen Pape — ranked No. 1 in Class B at 182 — earned a 24-second pin, it brought Hastings to within striking distance at 34-25. But a forfeit to Chris Wortman at 195 and nationally ranked 220-pound Isaac Trumble’s first-period fall slammed the door shut for the Patriots.
Both teams were without major weapons in their respective lineups. Millard South won despite missing a pair of No. 1 wrestlers — Conor Knopick at 132 and 145-pound Antrell Taylor. The Hastings lineup was void of ranked starters Landon Weidner, Mason Brumbaugh and Evan Morara.
Results
285: Connor Hoy, Millard South, pinned Nick Tullis, Hastings, 1:05. 106: Markus Miller. Hastings, pinned Bryce Jackson, Millard South, 3:20. 113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, tech fall Hunter Anderson, Hastings, 21-6. 120: Joel Adams, Millard South, pinned Dalton Hansen, Hastings, 3:56. 126: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pinned Elijah Johnson, Hastings, 1:14. 132: Bryce Brown, Hastings, dec. Garrett Carbullido, Millard South, 11-4. 138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, tech fall Austin Yohe, Hastings, 19-4. 145: Jett Samuelson, Hastings, maj. dec Hunter Randolph, Millard South, 13-5. 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South, pinned Brayden Lockling, Hastings, 1:40. 160: Izaak Hunsley, Hastings, dec. Blake Smith, Millard South, 6-4. 170: Jackson Phelps, Hastings, dec. Alex White, Millard South, 5-3, OT. 182: Damen Pape, Hastings, pinned JJ Latenser, Millard South, :24. 195: Chris Wortman, Millard South, won by forfeit. 220: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, pinned Blake Davis, Hastings, 1:51.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.