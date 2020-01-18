Somber celebrations followed Millard South’s reclaiming of a conference crown.
The top-ranked Patriots had four champions in running away with the Metro Conference tournament title at Ralston Arena on Saturday afternoon, but that seemed secondary after losing one of their teammates to a scary injury.
Junior Conor Knopick was injured during a second-period exchange in the 132-pound championship match against Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke.
The top two wrestlers in the state at the weight went to the mat with Burks, leading 2-1 at the time, on top.
Knopick appeared to go into the mat face first, but lay motionless afterward as medics and matside personnel gave attention to his lower back. He left the arena floor area on a stretcher.
Millard South coach Nate Olson said later in the evening that Knopick was moving extremities at the hospital.
“Obviously a pretty scary situation,” Olson said. “But hearing some positive things.”
It was about the only bit of bad news from a dominating day for the Patriots.
Caleb Coyle (113 pounds), Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145) and Isaac Trumble (220) were impressive in different ways during gold medal showings.
The fourth-ranked Coyle beat a ranked opponent in the semifinals and pinned Solomon Allerheiligen of Millard North for the title.
Taylor and Trumble, ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes, both were sold in championship matches with rated competition.
Taylor earned an 11-5 decision over third-ranked Alex Irizarry of Papillion-La Vista South, while Trumble beat No. 2 Jaylor Walker of Omaha Bryan 7-1.
And then there was Antoniak.
The sophomore remained unbeaten in beating Millard North senior Peyton Meink 11-5 in the match after Knopick’s injury.
“If there’s one guy that can put aside everything, block out everything, it’s him,” Olson said of Atoniak. “Having him up next I think really rallied our team. We can say, ‘Tyler, go out there and take care of business,’ and it’s just another day at the office for him. That kind of rallied us.”
Millard South had its string of five consecutive Metro tournament titles come to an end in a runner-up finish to Omaha Burke a year ago. While that might not have been a rallying cry Saturday, Olson said it was an important weekend for a lot of reasons.
“We haven’t seen many Metro teams this season,” he said. “All of these coaches in the Metro are smart enough to know what our guys are going to do, and they coach to it. I love that kind of competition. I feel like a lot of kids are getting better every time they step on the mat.”
Papillion-La Vista got a gold medal performance from third-ranked Cole Price at 152 pounds, enough to finish 0.5 points and one spot ahead of Class A No. 3 Omaha Central in the team scoring. Price beat Millard South junior Scott Robertson, ranked fifth, by a 3-2 decision.
Central’s two conference titles came in very different manners. One might have been expected — second-ranked sophomore Justin Davis outlasted No. 6 Jack Donnell of Bellevue West 11-7 in the final at 160 — while the other may raise some eyebrows.
Senior Ryan Turner replaced returning state champion Gabe Grice in the Eagles lineup at 126 and walked away with a conference title after beating Omaha Bryan’s Abdi Mohamed 3-1 in the finals.
Grice, ranked No. 1 in the state at 126, finished fourth at 132 pounds. Afterward, Central coach Jimmie Foster reiterated what he said earlier in the week about the competition for the starting spot at 126 being close.
Papillion-La Vista South had a pair of winners in Caleb Connor at 160 and 182-pounder Cade Schendt. The unranked Connor sprung perhaps the upset of the tournament when he knocked off No. 1 Deson Stapleton 3-0 in the final.
Omaha Westside’s Cade Haberman made it a perfect 4 for 4 for top-ranked wrestlers against No. 2 opponents in the finals with his 5-3 decision over Jacob Frezell-McClinton of Central. Garrett Grice of Bellevue East joined Haberman in that category, although his gold at 120 came via medical forfeit by second-ranked Emilio Haynes of Central.
Omaha Bryan’s Mohamud Abdi (106 pounds) and Tony Pray of Omaha Creighton Prep (195) were the tournament’s other champions.
Team scoring: Millard South 250.5, Papillion-La Vista South 166, Omaha Central 165.5, Papillion-La Vista South 147, Omaha Burke 144, Omaha Bryan 132, Millard North 126, Millard West 101.5, Bellevue East 91.5, Gretna 83, Elkhorn South 82, Omaha Westside 72, Bellevue West 60, Omaha Creighton Prep 56.5, Omaha North 47, Omaha South 22, Omaha Northwest 19, Omaha Benson 13.
Championship matches: 106: Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, dec Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, 14-8. 113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, pin Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North, 5:55. 120: Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, inj def over Emilio Haynes, Omaha Central. 126: Ryan Turner, Omaha Central, dec Abdi Mohamed, Omaha Bryan, 3-1. 132: Jakason Burks, Omaha Burke, inj def over Conor Knopick, Millard South. 138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, dec Peyton Meink, Millard North, 6-1. 145: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, dec Alex Irizarry, Papillion-La Vista South, 11-5. 152: Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec Scott Robertson, Millard South, 3-2. 160: Caleb Connor, Papillion-La Vista South, dec Deson Stapleton, Omaha Burke, 3-0. 170: Justin Davis, Omaha Central, dec Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, 11-7. 182: Cade Schendt, Papillion-La Vista South, dec Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, 5-1. 195: Tony Pray, Omaha Creighton Prep, dec Jon Keller, Millard North, 7-4. 220: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, dec Jaylon Walker, Omaha Bryan, 7-1. 285: Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, dec Jacob Frezell-McClinton, Omaha Central, 5-3.
Kearney wins Heartland crown
LINCOLN — Depth was the difference Saturday for Kearney.
The Class A No. 5 Bearcats had only two champions, but got points at 13 of 14 weights to hold off second-ranked Lincoln East by 10.5 points for the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament title at Lincoln Pius X.
Kearney got golds from second-ranked Brayden Smith at 138 and No. 6 Gauge McBride at 152. Five other Bearcats made the finals.
“Sometimes you’re on, and we were on today,” Kearney coach Ty Swarm said. “I think for us to win we had to wrestle above where everyone thinks we are and maybe where we think we are. We had a couple kids really wrestle well today.”
Swarm pointed to a number of different places in the lineup that were a difference with previous meetings with Lincoln East, which had won both duals between the two teams this season.
None may have been more important to the Kearney cause than 220-pounder Dario Rodriguez. The junior, who entered the tournament with a losing record and seeded seventh in the 10-man field, produced a pair of pins in reaching the championship round.
“It was a good day for him,” Swarm said. “He did some big things for us. I think that in itself was a big reason we were able to do what we did today.”
East had champions in Keith Smith (106 pounds), Nic Swift (132), Brecklin Sperling (145), Maxx Mayfield (160), Grant Lyman (170) and Edward Lankas (182).
Team scoring: Kearney 228, Lincoln East 217.5, Grand Island 181.5, Norfolk 175.5, Lincoln Southeast 104, Lincoln Southwest 90, Fremont 80, Lincoln High 68, Lincoln Northeast 48, Lincoln North Star 47.5, Lincoln Pius X 37.5.
