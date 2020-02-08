...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
WRESTLING
Class A: No. 1 Millard South take home fifth dual state title in six seasons
KEARNEY, Neb. — Millard South came in waves Saturday at the state dual tournament.
Title waves.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots started Saturday’s championship round with seven straight wins and didn’t slow down, blasting second-ranked Lincoln East 49-18 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
It’s the fifth dual tournament championship in six seasons for Millard South.
“I thought all of our guys wrestled exactly like we’d want them to,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. “They were well prepared. These kinds of tournaments — duals especially — have ups and downs, but once we got on a roll, there was no turning back.”
Freshmen Joel Adams and Aiden Robertson won decisions at 120 and 126, respectively, to give Millard South a lift early.
Olson said he viewed both matches as toss-ups, especially after East bumped third-ranked 113-pounder Brandon Baustert up a weight to begin the dual against Adams, who is ranked No. 3 at 120.
“Unbelievable for a pair of freshmen to win those kinds of matches,” Olson said. “Once we went 2-0 in those two, I knew it was going to be on.”
Conor Knopick followed with a major decision at 132 pounds before Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145) and Scott Robertson (152) strung together pins to push the Patriots to a 28-0 lead. Antoniak and Taylor — ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes — spent a combined 1 minute, 45 seconds on the mat.
A Blake Smith decision at 160 made it 31 straight points to start the dual before Lincoln East had registered a victory.
“We just started rolling right away and put it on them,” Olson said.
East stopped the bleeding when the top-ranked duo of Maxx Mayfield and Grant Lyman earned back-to-back falls. Each was wrestling up a weight class — Mayfield at 170 and Lyman at 182.
A decision by 195-pounder Chris Wortman, a 20-second pin from top-ranked Isaac Trumble at 220 and a forfeit at heavyweight sealed the deal for Millard South.
Spartans co-coach Jeff Rutledge said his shuffled lineup was an attempt to reverse fortunes. East lost 53-17 to Millard South in a dual tournament in December.
“We were going to have to take some risks,” Rutledge said. “We knew in order for us to win we were going to have to make some drastic changes. We just knew we had to steal some matches.
“Ultimately it didn’t work out for us, but I was pleased overall for the day. Hats off to Millard South.”
Results
120: Joel Adams, Millard South, dec Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, 7-1. 126: Aiden Robertson, Millard South, dec Case Jurgens, Lincoln East, 7-6. 132: Conor Knopick, Millard South, maj dec Nic Swift, Lincoln East, 15-3. 138: Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, pin Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East, 0:38. 145: Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pin Collin Miigerl, Lincoln East, 1:07. 152: Scott Robertson, Millard South, pin Brecklin Sperling, Lincoln East, 3:43. 160: Blake Smith, Millard South, dec Chase Kammerer, Lincoln East, 4-0. 170: Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East, pin Austin Slogger, Millard South, 0:40. 182: Grant Lyman, Lincoln East, pin Ian Byington, Millard South, 2:54. 195: Chris Wortman, Millard South, dec Edward Lankas, Lincoln East, 3-1. 220: Isaac Trumble, Millard South, pin Brendan McGlothlin, Lincoln East, 0:21. 285: Connor Hoy, Millard South, wins by forfeit. 106: Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, pin Blake Jackson, Millard South, 1:28. 113: Caleb Coyle, Millard South, dec Keith Smith, Lincoln East, 3-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.