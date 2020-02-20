Eight is great, but Millard South coach Nate Olson isn’t ready to count his team’s medals yet.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots flexed their muscle in qualifying eight for Friday’s semifinals, running out to a lead of more than 30 points through the first day at the CHI Health Center.
Olson’s team won 11 of 14 opening-round matches, then tacked on bonus points in six of eight quarterfinal victories.
“I thought we had some kids come out and perform like we hoped and expected them to,” Olson said. “And I think for some kids the lights got too bright or we maybe just lost focus for a little bit.”
They’ll get only brighter during Friday night’s semifinals. Millard South will have Caleb Coyle (113 pounds), Joel Adams (120), Conor Knopick (132), Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145), Ian Byington (182), Connor Hoy (220) and Isaac Trumble (285) alive on the championship side of their brackets.
Of their 16 combined wins, 13 carried bonus points, including nine pins. Knopick, Antoniak and Trumble each notched a pair of falls. None of those matches went past the first period.
But it was a couple of misses that had Olson’s attention afterward. He pointed to 152, where second-ranked junior Scott Robertson held a second-period lead before being pinned by third-ranked Caleb Licking of Norfolk.
“It’s the state championship,” Olson said, “guys are going to come out and swing for the fences. We’ve got to be ready to take everyone’s best shot.”
It was nothing but smiles, though, when he was talking about Hoy, the fourth-ranked junior who wrestled most of the season at heavyweight. Hoy, who weighs just more than 200 pounds, made the switch to 220 when Trumble, one of the top wrestlers in the country at 220, moved up to heavyweight before districts.
After two wins Thursday, Hoy will be a state placer.
“He deserves it. He’s a good, hardworking kid,” Olson said. “He did a lot in the offseason, so to see him get a medal, that’s what we were hoping for.”
Hoy will have his work cut out for him Friday night, with a showdown against top-ranked Jaylon Walker of Omaha Bryan. Coyle also has a semifinal against a No. 1 wrestler with his match against Kearney’s Archer Heelan.
Heelan and the seventh-ranked Bearcats put five into the semifinals, pushing Kearney to the second spot in the team standings. The Bearcats won 10 of 12 first-round matches, and will go into Day 2 with a lead of 1.5 points over Lincoln East. The second-ranked Spartans have four semifinalists.
Fourth-ranked Columbus had five double winners Thursday, putting the Discoverers in fourth in the team scoring.
Semifinals to watch
106 — Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (41-2) vs. Keith Smith, Lincoln East (35-4): Smith is first and Reyes second in the Huskermat ratings.
132 — Darian Diaz, North Platte (19-1) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (37-2): Diaz, a Class B winner last year, beat a returning champion (Gabe Grice of Omaha Central) to get to the second-ranked Knopick.
138 — Brayden Smith, Kearney (41-2) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (50-0): Top-ranked Antoniak is a sophomore trying to return to the finals. No. 2 Smith won state last year at 113. His only in-state loss this season was 3-0 to Antoniak in December.
170 — Grant Lyman, Lincoln East (53-2) vs. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (23-1): Lyman’s quarterfinal win was over Central’s Justin Davis, who gave McDonnell, a junior who was All-Nebraska in football, his only loss.
285 — Isaac Trumble, Millard South (48-0) vs. Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast (41-7): Trumble’s total mat time through two rounds is 57 seconds. Schrader will be a fresh opponent for him.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lincoln Southeast wrestlers, from left, Caleb Durr, Cody Genetti, John Friendt and Jose Hinz wait for their matches on the bumper of an ambulance during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam, left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden at 106 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Grand Island's Blake Cushing wrestles Omaha Central's Ryan Turner at 126 pounds as his nose is stuffed with cotton to prevent bleeding during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Columbus High School fan section goes wild, cheering for Mac Shevlin after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mac Shevlin celebrates with his coaches after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith at 160 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart, top, wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The referee watches for a pin as Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart celebrates his win over Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman lifts Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas as they wrestle at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman,left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
High Plains Community's Dylan Soule, left, defeats Sutherland's Gavin White at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Barret Brandt, left, celebrates his win over Oakland-Craig's Trenton Arlt in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, tries to escape from Ralston's Noah Talmadge a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Omaha Skutt's Joseph Orsi, top, gets taken down by Ralston's Noah Talmadge in a Class B 145 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Talmadge won 10-5.
Pierce's Jeremiah Kruntorad, left, wrestles Adam Central's Cameron Kort in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, top, wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Sidney's Jacob Peckham, right, starts to bleed as he wrestles Blair's Brody Karls in a Class B 132 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Officials stopped the match to control the bleeding.
Fort Calhoun's Ely Olberding pins Boone Central/Newman Grove'sTed Hemmingsen in a Class C 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Minden's Evan Smith, sits on the mat after being pinned by Beatrice's Drew Arnold in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, left, wrestles Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
York's Thomas Ivey, top, tries to pin Pierce's Jayden Coulter in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
O'Neill's Brady Thompson, tries to pin West Point-Beemer's Garret Kaup in a Class B 138 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City's Jake Ingwersen, top, tries to pin Syracuse's Zachary Burr in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Syracuse's Zachary Burr, left, slips out of a headlock from David City's Jake Ingwersen in a Class C 285 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, right, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Scottsbluff's Paul Garcia, left, wrestles Ralston's Jeremy McKee in a Class B 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Hunter Vandenberg, right, wrestles Broken Bow's Trey Garey in a Class C 120 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, front, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Hastings's Landon Weidner, top, wrestles Boys Town's Lebron Pendles in a Class B 126 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
David City Aquinas's Zach Zitek, bottom, wrestles Valentine's Chris Williams in a Class C 116 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ralston's Noah Talmadge, left, tries to escape from Lexington's Brady Fago in a Class B 145 quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Nebraska City's Alfredo Valquier, back, tries to pin Ralston's David Hernandez in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Fremont Bergan's Peyton Cone, left, wrestles Logan View's Andrew Cone in a Class C 220 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The two are cousins.
Scottsbluff's Trayton Travnicek lifts Omaha Skutt's Blake Brummer during a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Wayne's Mike Leatherdale offers a hand to Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Columbus Lakeview's Bradyn Kucera, facing, hugs Wayne's Mike Leatherdale after Leatherdale defeated Kucera in a Class B 285 pound quarterfinal match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, top, wrestles Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City's Drew Garfield, facing hugs hugs his father, Head Coach Darin Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Central City' Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrates the victory of his son Drew Garfield, after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Class C announcer Jim Garfield watches his son, Central City Head Coach Darin Garfield celebrate with his son Drew Garfield after he defeated Ashland-Greenwood's Blaine Christo in a Class B 106 pound match during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lincoln Southeast wrestlers, from left, Caleb Durr, Cody Genetti, John Friendt and Jose Hinz wait for their matches on the bumper of an ambulance during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Matches begin for Class A and Class D during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Central's Darrelle Bonam, left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista South's Tyler Durden at 106 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Central's Ryan Turner lifts Grand Island's Blake Cushing into the air during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Grand Island's Blake Cushing wrestles Omaha Central's Ryan Turner at 126 pounds as his nose is stuffed with cotton to prevent bleeding during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Columbus High's Levi Bloomquist at 145 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Millard South's Scott Robertson wrestles Lincoln North Star's Justin Yost at 152 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The Columbus High School fan section goes wild, cheering for Mac Shevlin after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Mac Shevlin celebrates with his coaches after defeating Millard South's Blake Smith at 160 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart, top, wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The referee watches for a pin as Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart wrestles Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Ainsley-Litchfield's Hunter Arehart celebrates his win over Howells-Dodge's Wyatt Hegemann at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Lincoln East's Grant Lyman, left, wrestles Bellevue East's Ashton Evans at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman lifts Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas as they wrestle at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Omaha Westside's Cole Haberman,left, wrestles Papillion-La Vista's Carson Maas at 182 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
High Plains Community's Dylan Soule, left, defeats Sutherland's Gavin White at 170 pounds during the first day of the Nebraska State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Center on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
