20200221_spo_amain

Millard South’s Scott Robertson opened with a win over Lincoln North Star’s Justin Yost during the first round for the defending Class A champs.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Eight is great, but Millard South coach Nate Olson isn’t ready to count his team’s medals yet.

The Class A No. 1 Patriots flexed their muscle in qualifying eight for Friday’s semifinals, running out to a lead of more than 30 points through the first day at the CHI Health Center.

Olson’s team won 11 of 14 opening-round matches, then tacked on bonus points in six of eight quarterfinal victories.

“I thought we had some kids come out and perform like we hoped and expected them to,” Olson said. “And I think for some kids the lights got too bright or we maybe just lost focus for a little bit.”

They’ll get only brighter during Friday night’s semifinals. Millard South will have Caleb Coyle (113 pounds), Joel Adams (120), Conor Knopick (132), Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145), Ian Byington (182), Connor Hoy (220) and Isaac Trumble (285) alive on the championship side of their brackets.

Of their 16 combined wins, 13 carried bonus points, including nine pins. Knopick, Antoniak and Trumble each notched a pair of falls. None of those matches went past the first period.

But it was a couple of misses that had Olson’s attention afterward. He pointed to 152, where second-ranked junior Scott Robertson held a second-period lead before being pinned by third-ranked Caleb Licking of Norfolk.

“It’s the state championship,” Olson said, “guys are going to come out and swing for the fences. We’ve got to be ready to take everyone’s best shot.”

It was nothing but smiles, though, when he was talking about Hoy, the fourth-ranked junior who wrestled most of the season at heavyweight. Hoy, who weighs just more than 200 pounds, made the switch to 220 when Trumble, one of the top wrestlers in the country at 220, moved up to heavyweight before districts.

After two wins Thursday, Hoy will be a state placer.

“He deserves it. He’s a good, hardworking kid,” Olson said. “He did a lot in the offseason, so to see him get a medal, that’s what we were hoping for.”

Hoy will have his work cut out for him Friday night, with a showdown against top-ranked Jaylon Walker of Omaha Bryan. Coyle also has a semifinal against a No. 1 wrestler with his match against Kearney’s Archer Heelan.

Heelan and the seventh-ranked Bearcats put five into the semifinals, pushing Kearney to the second spot in the team standings. The Bearcats won 10 of 12 first-round matches, and will go into Day 2 with a lead of 1.5 points over Lincoln East. The second-ranked Spartans have four semifinalists.

Fourth-ranked Columbus had five double winners Thursday, putting the Discoverers in fourth in the team scoring.

Semifinals to watch

106 — Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke (41-2) vs. Keith Smith, Lincoln East (35-4): Smith is first and Reyes second in the Huskermat ratings.

132 — Darian Diaz, North Platte (19-1) vs. Conor Knopick, Millard South (37-2): Diaz, a Class B winner last year, beat a returning champion (Gabe Grice of Omaha Central) to get to the second-ranked Knopick.

138 — Brayden Smith, Kearney (41-2) vs. Tyler Antoniak, Millard South (50-0): Top-ranked Antoniak is a sophomore trying to return to the finals. No. 2 Smith won state last year at 113. His only in-state loss this season was 3-0 to Antoniak in December.

170 — Grant Lyman, Lincoln East (53-2) vs. Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West (23-1): Lyman’s quarterfinal win was over Central’s Justin Davis, who gave McDonnell, a junior who was All-Nebraska in football, his only loss.

285 — Isaac Trumble, Millard South (48-0) vs. Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast (41-7): Trumble’s total mat time through two rounds is 57 seconds. Schrader will be a fresh opponent for him.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state wrestling day one

1 of 48

nickrubek@gmail.com, 402-850-0781, twitter.com/nickrubek

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started