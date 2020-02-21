...MORE ICE JAMS ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AS OF TODAY THE
HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE IS FROM THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR
FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN
ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN
RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS ALONG THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN
ALERT TO POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
Millard South's Antrell Taylor wrestles Columbus High's Levi Bloomquist at 145 pounds.
Class A No. 1 Millard South put on a show while sporting some new uniforms Friday night, going 6 for 8 in the semifinals at the CHI Health Center. The Patriots wrapped up a second straight team title with the Friday night showing, leading by more than 60 points going into Saturday’s medal rounds.
“I feel a lot better now,” Millard South coach Nate Olson said afterward. “I was pretty nervous before. A lot those matches were tossups that were going to be close.”
The spark came at 113 pounds, where fourth-ranked junior Caleb Coyle scored an overtime takedown for a 3-1 sudden victory triumph over No. 1 Archer Heelan of Kearney.
“He got us on a roll with that hard fought victory in overtime,” Olson said. “That’s what he’s been training for since the last state tournament. He knows what he has to do and he got it done.”
Heelan had beaten Coyle when the two met in December, but Coyle said he relied on his conditioning in the late stages Friday.
“I knew it was going to come down to who had the bigger gas tank, and I thought I trained harder,” Coyle said.
He said that he felt the responsibility of getting the Patriots going.
“Seeing one of us roll just pushes the team to work harder and keep rolling,” Coyle said. “Everything just flows from there.”
And it certainly did for the Patriots on Friday.
Conor Knopick (132), Tyler Antoniak (138), Antrell Taylor (145), Connor Hoy (220) and Isaac Trumble (285) each won semifinal matches.
Second-ranked Knopick gutted out a 2-1 decision over No. 3 Darian Diaz from North Platte, a returning state champion, to earn a championship meeting with top-ranked Jakason Burks of Omaha Burke. That will be a rematch of a Metro Conference tournament match that was halted due to injury. Knopick would eventually leave the mat on a stretcher.
Antoniak, ranked No. 1, landed a 5-3 decision over Kearney’s returning champion Brayden Smith in a matchup of the top two at the weight class. Taylor followed with a first-period pin and Hoy was the benefactor of a forfeit at 220.
Then Trumble did what Trumble has done during the last week.
The senior, who made a switch from 220 to heavyweight before districts seven days ago, has won all six postseason matches by the way of a first period pin, including his 38-second fall over Jayden Schrader of Lincoln Northeast Friday.
Trumble has spent less than five combined minutes on the mat in six wins - three at the district tournament and three more at state. He’ll meet second-ranked Cade Haberman of Omaha Westside - the No. 1 heavyweight before Trumble’s move - in Saturday’s championship.
While Millard South likely won’t challenge any tournament records, it has a legitimate chance at setting a mark for the most individual winners in program history (currently four).
The Patriots also have four wrestlers still alive in the wrestlebacks.
“Our mentality has been that if adversity hits us, we have to get the next best thing,” Olson said. “So if we had a guy lose tonight, now we’re coming back and getting third. Even though we’re ahead in the time standings, selfishly we want to finish it strong.”
Sutherland's Samuel Foster is wrestled by Centennial's Gaven Schernikau during their match on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
