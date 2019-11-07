Gretna wins

Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West during the first-round of the Class A state volleyball tournament.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Gretna defeated Millard West 25-14, 11-25, 25-16, 25-22 on Thursday in a first-round Class A match of the state volleyball tournament.

With the match tied 1-1, the Dragons captured the third set by nine points. They then finished off the match in the fourth when a serve by the Wildcats sailed long.

Gretna advances to play Millard North in a 5 p.m. semifinal Friday.

The Wildcats finish the season 21-12.

