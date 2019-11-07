...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West during the first-round of the Class A state volleyball tournament.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch embrace after defeating Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate as they eliminate Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Sydney Jelinek bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt players celebrate as they eliminate Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Erica Fenn delivers a serve to Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lauren Anderson bumps a pass against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Millard West's Sadie Millard delivers a spike against Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West During the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Platteview and Norris complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.