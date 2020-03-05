LINCOLN — Never sneeze at a conference title.

But when Lincoln East plays Fremont again Friday night, after beating the Tigers in December for the Heartland Conference crown, a spot in the Class A final awaits the winner.

No. 4 East claimed its spot by beating cold-shooting No. 5 Papillion-La Vista 50-30. The Monarchs, who finished 20-6, made their first 3-point attempt but missed the next 16.

Taylor Searcey led East (23-3) with 17 points.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska high school girls state basketball first round

1 of 48

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started