LINCOLN — Lincoln Pius X defeated Millard South 25-22, 21-25, 25-8, 25-20 on Thursday night in a first-round match at the state volleyball tournament.

Kylen Sealock had 17 kills to pace the Thunderbolts, who advance to play Papillion-La Vista South in a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Pius was the state runner-up last season.

The Patriots finish the season 24-13.

