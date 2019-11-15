Cruz Jurado

Bellevue West's Cruz Jurado scores on a two-point conversion in the second quarter. The Thunderbirds would defeat Millard West 37-30 in the semifinal.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

From some unfamiliar circumstances, Bellevue West emerged from its 1-vs.-2 showdown with Millard West with a 37-30 semifinal victory Friday night and a spot in the Class A championship game against Omaha Westside.

For the first time all year, the No. 1 Thunderbirds got pushed. Their halftime lead was 15-10.

For the first time all year, they trailed. They fell behind the No. 2 Wildcats 23-22 late in the third quarter.

And to extract themselves from a tight game in the fourth quarter, they ate clock. Lots of it from a team that scores quickly.

Sixteen plays. More than seven minutes of keepaway from a Wildcat crew despite to get the ball back for its offense.

West converted a fourth-and-8 — it picked up first downs in crazy third- and fourth-and-long situations all game at Buell Stadium — on a 12-yard pass from Nate Glantz, the former Wildcat, to Keagan Johnson. Four plays later, Glantz rolled right and threw to Nate Sullivan for a 4-yard touchdown pass with the receiver falling down.

Once the 2-point pass from Glantz to Johnson was tacked on, Bellevue West had a 14-point lead with 1:34 left and then had to hang on to Millard West’s onside kick — Johnson did the honors — after the Wildcats scored on their desperation drive with :30 seconds left.

Bellevue West’s first three touchdowns came from Jay Ducker as he broke the 11-man record for career touchdowns. Now at 107, he passed the 105 by Moses Bryant of Elkhorn South when the Storm were still in Class B.

Jay Ducker

Bellevue West's Jay Ducker breaks free from Millard West's James Conway to score a touch down in the second quarter. Ducker broke the 11-man record for career touchdowns with 107.

Ducker, with 652 points, is within range of the 11-man record 672 points by former Husker punter John Kroeker of Class C-2 Henderson from 1981 to 1984.

The Northern Illinois pledge’s longest run was an 80-yarder to open the second half for a 22-10 lead.

It didn’t last long. Millard West scored on its next two possessions, a 3-yard run by Tristian Gomes and his 30-yard strike to Dalys Beanum with 3:53 left in the third for the 23-22 lead.

It didn’t last long. The Thunderbirds took five plays to go 70 yards, the last 31 on Glantz’s 31-yard pass to Husker pledge Zavier Betts, and regained the lead at 29-23 in less than two minutes.

Millard West drove to the Bellevue West 40 before getting stopped on downs. The fourth-down play was a closely guarded pass intended for Evan Meyersick with defensive back/kicker Cruz Jurado on the coverage. The Wildcats then couldn’t get Bellevue West off the field.

Gomes, who signed Wednesday with Cal State Fullerton for baseball, threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two.

Betts had nine grabs for 100 yards, Ducker ran for 177 yards and Glantz was 24-of-32 for 197 yards and still hasn’t been picked off this year.

Westside will be the last team able to spoil that record — and the Thunderbirds’ perfect season.

Bellevue West (12-0)....7    8 14 8—37

Millard West (11-1)......0 10 13 7—30

BW: Jay Ducker 20 run (Cruz Jurado kick)

BW: Ducker 13 run (Jurado run)

MW: Tristan Gomes 1 run (Jaxson Neumann kick)

MW: FG Neumann 27

BW: Ducker 80 run (Jurado kick)

MW: Gomes 3 run (kick failed)

MW: Dalys Beanum 30 pass from Gomes (Neumann kick)

BW: Zavier Betts 31 pass from Nate Glantz (Jurado kick)

BW: Nate Sullivan 4 pass from Glantz (Keagan Johnson pass from Glantz)

MW: Kaedyn Odermann 32 pass from Gomes (Neumann kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: BW, Ducker 21-177, Glantz 10-49, Jurado 1-0, Betts 1-minus 4. MW, Gomes 14-32, Ethan Valencia 11-61, Zach Coleman 5-51,, Dan Sullivan 8-53.

Passing: BW, Glantz 24-32-0 197. MW, Gomes 10-22-0 248.

Receiving: BW, Betts 9-100, Johnson 8-73, Sullivan 3-16, Ducker 3-10, Helms 1-3. MW, Beanum 3-83, Odermann 4-81, Meyersick 2-58, James Conway 1-24.

Photos: Nebraska high school state football champions since 2004

Get a daily roundup of game recaps, player features and more in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350,

twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Tags

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription