LINCOLN — Nobody knew when P.J. Ngambi sank the first basket for Omaha Westside on Thursday that the Warriors would never surrender that lead.
Jadin Booth scored 25 points to lead Westside to a 74-70 win over Omaha Creighton Prep at the Class A boys state basketball tournament. The victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena boosts the Warriors into a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday against Bellevue West.
Coach Jim Simons' squad stubbornly held the lead to the end. Westside led by 12 in the fourth quarter before the Junior Jays closed to within four in the final two minutes.
The Warriors put the game away at the free-throw line, scoring their final eight points off foul shots.
"Any win at state is a great win," Simons said. "We'd go ahead by 10 or 11 but they wouldn't go away."
Westside led 15-11 after the first quarter, which set the stage for Booth's big second quarter. He scored 12 — including nine straight Warriors' points — as Westside took a 35-26 halftime lead.
A 3-pointer by Prep's Maijhe Wiley quickly cut that deficit to six early in the third quarter but Westside again opened its lead to double digits. Ngambi had three baskets in the period but the Warriors led just 51-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Westside went on a 10-2 run to open the final period, highlighted by a Carl Brown 3-pointer. Prep battled back within four points four times in the final two minutes but was unable to get it tied.
Booth, a UNO recruit, scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half. He also converted four late free throws to keep the Warriors on top.
He said Westside was fired up after last year's performance, a first-round loss against Omaha Central.
"That was a bad end of things," he said. "Prep played extremely well but we were able to get some stops at the end."
Ngambi finished with 19 for the Warriors while Chandler Meeks had 14. Brown finished with eight, all in the fourth quarter.
The season comes to an end for 19-8 Prep, which had five players score in double figures. Luke Jungers and Justin Sitti each finished with 16, Spencer Schomers had 13 while Brendan Buckley and AJ Rollins each had 11.
"I'm super proud of my guys," coach Josh Luedtke said. "They fought and believed and represented Creighton Prep to the fullest."
Omaha Westside (19-6).…..........15 20 16 23—74
Omaha Creighton Prep (19-8).….11 15 20 24—70
OW: Jadin Booth 25, P.J. Ngambi 19, Chandler Meeks 14, Reggie Thomas 7, Carl Brown 8, Payson Gillespie 1.
OCP: Justin Sitti 16, Brendan Buckley 11, Spencer Schomers 13, AJ Rollins 11, Maijhe Wiley 3, Luke Jungers 16.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks, center, goes up for a shot against Creighton Prep's Spencer Schomers, left, and Anthony Rollins II during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti drives to the hoop under coverage by Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, center, steals the ball from Creighton Prep's Anthony Rollins II, left, and keeps it away from Brendan Buckley, right, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside celebrates a scoring run against Creighton Prep in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Chandler Meeks drives to the hoop against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi drives to the basket against Creighton Prep's Brendan Buckley during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside fans cheer as time expires and the Warriors defeat the Creighton Prep Junior Jays during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside Superintendent Mike Lucas, far left, high-fives players following their win over Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Westside's Reginald Thomas, right, cheers on his teammates as they take on Creighton Prep during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Creighton Prep's Justin Sitti, left, scores against Omaha Westside's Patrick Ngambi during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein dribbles under coverage by Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Louis Fidler, center goes up for a shoot under coverage by Elkhorn's Bryson Hochstein, left, during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn drives to the basket against Elkhorn's Kyler Beekman during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn goes up for the shot against Elkhorn's Gannon Gragert during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Christo leads his team in fist bumping Bellevue West following their game during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
The Bellevue West team takes to the court against Elkhorn in front of a nearly empty stadium during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard talks to his players during a timeout against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn head coach Benji Hoegh, center, and his team break from their huddle during a timeout against Bellevue West during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Bellevue West takes on Elkhorn without student sections and in front of limited fans during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn's Drew Chriso rebounds the ball against Bellevue West's Louis Fidle, left, and Frankie Fidler during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A member of the janitorial staff carries a mop through the stand prior to the start of the Bellevue West game against Elkhorn during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar, left, and Norris' Treynell Deveaux go for the opening tipoff on the first game of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. Crowds were limited due to the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon shoots a free throw in the first half against Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday. That area of the stands would normally house the student section, but fan entry was restricted due to fears of the coronavirus.
Norris' Aidan Oerter gives an official an elbow bump instead of the normal pre-game handshake during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Lori Elkins, left, and Mary Jo Merfeld cheer on their respective children Omaha Skutt's Bradley Paragas and Andrew Merfeld as they take on Norris during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kaleb Brink, left, wins the opening tipoff over Wahoo's Thomas Waido during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
Elkhorn Mount Michael's Kyle Pelan gets fouled by Wahoo's Thomas Waido, right, as he tries to drive to the basket against Wahoo's Trey Scheef during the first day of their state high school basketball tournament.
From left: Wahoo's Thomas Waido, and Gerardo Chavez Madrid try to keep Elkhorn Mount Michael's Gregory Gonzalez from passing the ball to Parker Hottovy during the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament.
