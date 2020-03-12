Bench

Nobody knew when P.J. Ngambi sank the first basket for Omaha Westside on Thursday that the Warriors would never surrender that lead.

LINCOLN — Nobody knew when P.J. Ngambi sank the first basket for Omaha Westside on Thursday that the Warriors would never surrender that lead.

Jadin Booth scored 25 points to lead Westside to a 74-70 win over Omaha Creighton Prep at the Class A boys state basketball tournament. The victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena boosts the Warriors into a 7 p.m. semifinal Friday against Bellevue West.

Coach Jim Simons' squad stubbornly held the lead to the end. Westside led by 12 in the fourth quarter before the Junior Jays closed to within four in the final two minutes.

The Warriors put the game away at the free-throw line, scoring their final eight points off foul shots.

"Any win at state is a great win," Simons said. "We'd go ahead by 10 or 11 but they wouldn't go away."

Westside led 15-11 after the first quarter, which set the stage for Booth's big second quarter. He scored 12 — including nine straight Warriors' points — as Westside took a 35-26 halftime lead.

A 3-pointer by Prep's Maijhe Wiley quickly cut that deficit to six early in the third quarter but Westside again opened its lead to double digits. Ngambi had three baskets in the period but the Warriors led just 51-46 heading into the fourth quarter.

Westside went on a 10-2 run to open the final period, highlighted by a Carl Brown 3-pointer. Prep battled back within four points four times in the final two minutes but was unable to get it tied.

Booth, a UNO recruit, scored 16 of his 25 points in the first half. He also converted four late free throws to keep the Warriors on top.

He said Westside was fired up after last year's performance, a first-round loss against Omaha Central.

Jadin Booth

Omaha Westside's Jadin Booth drives to the hoop against Omaha Creighton Prep defenders. Both finished with 25 points.

"That was a bad end of things," he said. "Prep played extremely well but we were able to get some stops at the end."

Ngambi finished with 19 for the Warriors while Chandler Meeks had 14. Brown finished with eight, all in the fourth quarter.

The season comes to an end for 19-8 Prep, which had five players score in double figures. Luke Jungers and Justin Sitti each finished with 16, Spencer Schomers had 13 while Brendan Buckley and AJ Rollins each had 11.

"I'm super proud of my guys," coach Josh Luedtke said. "They fought and believed and represented Creighton Prep to the fullest."

Omaha Westside (19-6).…..........15  20  16  23—74

Omaha Creighton Prep (19-8).….11  15  20  24—70

OW: Jadin Booth 25, P.J. Ngambi 19, Chandler Meeks 14, Reggie Thomas 7, Carl Brown 8, Payson Gillespie 1.

OCP: Justin Sitti 16, Brendan Buckley 11, Spencer Schomers 13, AJ Rollins 11, Maijhe Wiley 3, Luke Jungers 16.

