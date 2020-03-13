LINCOLN — Millard North defeated Omaha South 80-59 on Friday night in a Class A semifinal of the boys state basketball tournament.

The win boosts the Mustangs into the 6:30 p.m. final Saturday against Bellevue West at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Hunter Sallis scored 24 points to boost Millard North, which will play for its first state title.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska boys state basketball tournament semifinals

