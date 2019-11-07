...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.0 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 25.1 FEET THIS AFTERNOON.
&&
Gretna players celebrate after defeating Millard West during the first-round of the Class A state volleyball tournament.
"They steamrolled us," Dragons coach Mike Brandon said. "I told our girls that we needed to refocus in that third set."
Gretna did, opening an early lead and refusing to give it up. The Dragons finished off the set on a kill by senior Lydia Yost.
The fourth set was tied 5-5 until Gretna went on a 5-0 run to take the lead. Millard West tied it 12-12 on a kill by Sadie Millard but another kill by Yost gave the Dragons the lead for good.
Gretna finished off the match when a Millard West serve sailed long.
"We work all year on playing in tight situations," Brandon said. "That's what that whole fourth set was like."
Yost led Gretna with 18 kills while Skylar McCune added 17. Emma Prentice chipped in 12 kills while setter Lauren Anderson had 47 assists.
Millard and Cameron Young each had nine kills for the Wildcats.
"I told the girls that we'd accomplished a lot just getting down here," Millard West coach Joe Wessel said. "There are four or five very good teams sitting home."
Next up for Gretna is Millard North, which knocked off top-ranked Papillion-La Vista Thursday. The Dragons opened the season with a four-set road win against the Mustangs.
"They have a lot of talented athletes," Brandon said. "We'll see how it goes."
Gretna (27-10)..................25 11 25 25
Millard West (21-12).........14 25 15 22
G (kills-aces-blocks): Skylar McCune 17-0-0, Lydia Yost 18-0-1, Morgan Sangl 0-1-0, Lauren Anderson 1-0-1, Avery Kallman 2-0-2, Emma Prentice 12-0-4, Brooklyn Schuler 3-0-0, Kenedy Schaecher 0-4-0.
MW: Sadie Millard 9-2-5, Ella Hazen 7-0-1, Bridget Smith 4-1-0, Hannah Domandle 8-0-0, Gabi Nordaker 7-0-5, Cameron Young 9-0-0.
Set assists: G 53 (Anderson 47, Schaecher 6), MW 36 (Smith 34, Hazen 1, Grace Schiemann 1).
Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray, Grace Werner, Abigail Schomers, Megan Skovsende and Erica Fenn celebrate the 24th point of the third set during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament against Hastings at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin (1) celebrates with her teammates after the Mustangs defeated the No. 1 seed Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's McKenna Ruch delivers a point past Papio's Erica Broin and Morgan Hickey during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Megan Skovsende spikes the ball over Hastings' Haley Schram and Hayden Stephenson during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard West's Gabrielle Nordaker hugs a coach after being eliminated by Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna senior Ben Jacobson sports a 4 the 4 shirt in honor of the four Gretna students who were killed in a car accident earlier in the year. Most Gretna students in attendance had some kind of personalized tribute shirt to honor the girls during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Molly Ramsey and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Brianna Stai and the team celebrate a third set victory over Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Billie Kircher is blocked by Platteview's Anna Koehler and Aubrey Staudt during the quarterfinal round of the Class A/B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Platteview's Aubrey Staudt, Rachel Macdonald, Halle Johnson and Kyra Gray celebrate a point during the third set of the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's players Avery Mackling, Shaina Russell, Hannah Kathol and head coach Mike Brandon celebrate a point the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Lydia Yost and Skylar McCune celebrate a point agains Millard West's during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's head coach Mike Brandon sports a ribbon on his belt loop during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament against Millard West at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Morgan Sangl celebrates a point during the fourth set against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna and Millard West complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament alongside Class B between Platteview and Norris at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka, left, and Katherine Galligan collide as they return a serve against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch races to keep the volleyball in bounds as assistant coaches clear the bench to get out of her way against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Estella Zatechka watches the ball fly through the air against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein spikes the ball against Northwest Claire Caspersen and Lauren Hauser during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Papio's Chloe Paschal celebrates a first set point against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North celebrates their victory in the second set over Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio's Samantha Riggs bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Kate Galvin celebrates a point in the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North players celebrate a point during the fourth set against Papio during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard North's Izzy Lukens celebrates a point during the second set against Papio in the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio's Norah Sis delivers a hit against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio's Jamison Bac and Norah Sis collide during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament against Millard North at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio's Logan Jeffus celebrates a point in the first set against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio's Chloe Paschal bumps a pass against Millard North during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Sydney Jelinek bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Omaha Skutt's Erica Fenn delivers a serve to Hastings during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Gretna's Lauren Anderson bumps a pass against Millard West during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Millard West's Sadie Millard delivers a spike against Gretna during the quarterfinal round of the Class A NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Norris' Molly Ramsey bumps a pass against Platteview during the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Platteview and Norris complete in the quarterfinal round of the Class B NSAA state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Ava Legrand and her teammates celebrate their quarterfinal sweep against Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South celebrate their quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South during the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Papio South's Stella Adeyemi makes a kill against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Northwest's Macey Bosard and Sophia McKinney dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Waverly's Atley Carey and Annika Evans fumble the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Waverly's Kelsey Perrotto dives for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein celebrates with her team during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Northwest's Sophia McKinney and Macey Bosard dive for the ball during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Papio South's Delanie Vallinch serves against Elkhorn South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin sets the ball against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks hits the ball over the net against Papio South during the quarterfinal round of the Class A state volleyball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Nebraska head volleyball coach John Cook watches the Class A state volleyball quarterfinal featuring Papio South and Elkhorn South at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Thursday.
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates winning the match against Northwest during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
Waverly's Annika Evans celebrates a point during the Nebraska State Volleyball quarterfinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday, November 07, 2019.
